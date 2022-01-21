ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Column: Few market bunkers if Russia invades Ukraine :Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Out of the frying pan and into the fire?

It's hard to imagine a Russian military invasion of Ukraine being seen as anything other than a major geopolitical shock. And yet global investors have so far shown little inclination to park funds in traditional safe havens despite weeks of menacing troop buildups, reprisal threats and shuttle diplomacy.

Stocks have had a ropey opening to 2022 for sure and frontline investments in Ukrainian or Russian debt have suffered.

But there's been no dash to liquid government bonds - quite the opposite in fact, as investors run scared of spiking inflation and central bank hawks. Neither had there been noticeable moves to Swiss francs, Japanese yen or even U.S. dollars - all part of a typical 'safety' playbook.

Precious metals and energy prices are the only ones to reflect the tension, at least partly, this year - even though separating the Ukraine influence from all the other factors is difficult there too.

Do markets no longer see such geopolitical flare-ups as economic shocks or market risks per se? Or is too difficult to adequately price investments around all political tail risks?

You hear people say both.

But a worry for some right now is that markets are trapped by highly correlated moves in stocks and bonds - following pandemic-related monetary rescue packages and now reversals.

What's more, the most immediate economic impact from the standoff may simply be to spur already soaring energy prices, exaggerating pressure on central banks and national budgets and further deterring investors from what would otherwise be the default option of buying bonds.

"Everything is being seen through the prism of the Fed's reaction function right now," said Sahil Mahtani, strategist at asset manager Ninety One. Increasingly hawkish central banks focus on core rates of inflation, he added, but high energy prices have a big effect on embedding inflation expectations and policymakers will be concerned about that.

Mahtani said the apparent lack of safety plays around the Ukraine standoff mirrors the problem for mixed 60-40 equity-bond portfolios - there's no real hedge if both asset classes are moving in the same direction.

While these mixed funds saw bonds and stocks buoyed together by the monetary stimuli to fight COVID, the unfolding 'normalisation' may have the blanket opposite effect. A typical global 60-40 fund gained about 40% from the March 2020 lows, according to Generali Investments, and this year could be very different.

Mahtani thinks dollar cash and very short dated Treasuries may still catch a bid if the worst comes to the worst in Ukraine.

But here too the picture is far from clear. The 'long dollar' bet on rising Fed interest rates is already seen as a crowded trade and the overwhelming consensus for higher dollar this year has been disappointed so far in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yUeD_0dria8FI00
'Safe haven' prices as Ukraine tensions build

'GEOECONOMIC CONFRONTATION'

So are markets correct in remaining relatively circumspect about a full-scale invasion in eastern Europe?

Turning the heat up on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said his guess was Russia would now 'move in' as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 'has to do something'. read more

The White House pledged a 'swift, severe and united' response from U.S. allies. Economic and financial sanctions are detailed as first order, but some countries such as Britain have already sent arms to Kyiv and military tensions between Moscow and NATO would surely rise several notches. read more

The tension has been building for weeks - so there's been ample time to position investments.

Maybe no one really believes it will happen and it's all an elaborate bluff. But the seeming indifference is not in isolation and geopolitics - at least in the traditional 'war and conflict' sense - has been waning as a direct influence on world markets for years.

Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 had very little immediate or durable impact on international prices - at least not compared to the collapse in oil later that year. North Korea's growing ballistic missile threats have waned close to zero as a market impact in recent years too and the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year barely registered at all.

This month's global fund manager survey by Bank of America didn't even include the Russia-Ukraine standoff in its 'Biggest Tail Risks' category - with hawkish central banks, inflation, asset bubbles and a COVID resurgence topping the list and even US-China geopolitics in the Top 10 instead.

For all its nuclear arms capacity and energy market clout, Russia is just seen as far less economically systemic than China even in the event of a confrontation or draconian sanctions isolation.

However, the World Economic Forum's annual Global Risks Report this week puts "Geoeconomic confrontation" - or the risk that geopolitical tensions spill into trade protection, energy price squeezes or cybersecurity threats - as 10th in its Top 10 most severe global risks over the next 10 years.

And maybe it's here where markets price Russian sabre rattling more clearly than the threat of tanks and gunfire.

BlackRock's strategists did include the risk of a Ukraine invasion as one of many risks to their latest advisory.

But they also stressed that market attention to geopolitical risks, as captured by its Geopolitical Risk Indicator, remains below the average of the past four years and has been since Biden took office.

"Geopolitical shocks could catch investors more off guard than usual."

Off guard, and with few bunkers to hide in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmtCc_0dria8FI00
World Economic Forum chart on Top 10 global risks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQHBI_0dria8FI00
Bank of America chart on fund managers' top tail risks

The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own

by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Ukraine#Government Bonds#Russian#Swiss Francs#Japanese#Fed
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. As fears grew that Russia could invade its pro-Western neighbour, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings of severe Western reprisals as he met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, denying it plans to invade but demanding security guarantees, including a permanent ban on the country joining NATO.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
Russia
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy