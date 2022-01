Tonight, I held a baggie with Austin’s first tooth, which just came out. I felt a wave of joy but then a tug of sadness. How can it be? Is my little boy growing up that fast? Why, this is the same tooth, we cheered over as it first made its appearance over six years ago. Now, our little first-grade boy was all smiles as he showed off his first tooth. I cheered with him. Surely these milestones will be memories forever.

