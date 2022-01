LONDON—While most high school seniors are focused on prom and graduation, Jared Baker and Connor Hollon have spent most of their senior year so far growing their business. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollon approached Baker about offering a grocery delivery service to locals which has since grown to a food delivery service. Since then, the pair have made over 400 deliveries to customers in Corbin and London in the past four months through their business CJ on the Way.

