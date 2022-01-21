ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

U-Mary jazz festival to feature free public concert

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 1 day ago

The University of Mary’s 49th Annual Jazz Festival will feature a free public concert Friday, Jan. 28, at...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Wilmington Concert Opera Announces 2022 Season Featuring World Premiere of ‘Girondines’

Delaware’s Wilmington Concert Opera (WCO) has announced its 2022 season, titled “Everything Old is New Again.”. The season will feature both live and virtual performances, including a continuation of the company’s Virtual Recital Series, a new outside collaboration with Concert Operetta Theater of Philadelphia, and the world premiere of ‘Girondines.’
WILMINGTON, DE
visitsaintpaul.com

Coffee Concert featuring VocalEssence with Philip Brunelle

Coffee Concerts showcase The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music faculty and special guests. January's Coffee Concert features VocalEssence with Philip Brunelle. VocalEssence engages people of all ages and cultures in the community through innovative, enticing choral music programming. Philip Brunelle, artistic director and founder of VocalEssence, is an internationally renowned conductor, choral scholar and visionary. Coffee Concerts showcase The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music faculty and special guests. They are an important part of the Conservatory's mission to provide world-class musical performances to our community. Performances are at NOON (Central Time) and are FREE to the public. All in-person audience members must wear a mask and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the concert to attend. Please visit event website for streaming information, more details, and updates.
MUSIC
doorcounty.net

Griffon String Quartet Free Monthly Concerts

Sister Bay, Wis. (January 10, 2022) – Hailed for their “superb playing, palpable chemistry, spirit, and emotional connection,” Midsummer’s Music’s professional quartet in residence, the Griffon String Quartet, in partnership with First Presbyterian Church in Green Bay, presents free monthly mini concerts through May 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Jazz Studies#University Center#Musicians#The University Of Mary
suindependent.com

St George Jazz Festival Returns With Grammy Award Winning Artist

St George Jazz Festival Returns With Grammy Award Winning Artist. On February 11-12, 2022, the 6th annual St. George Jazz Festival will continue to showcase world-class performers alongside Southern Utah’s jazz all-stars. The festival starts on the evening of the 11th with a performance by LP and the Vinyl at the Cox Auditorium. The band’s vast array of influences includes everything from jazz, R&B, rock, the ’80s and 90’s hits to Brazilian and classical music. Blending these sounds together, LP And The Vinyl has created a highly unique and personal approach to music-making that leaves its audiences energized and craving more.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Mountain Democrat

UC Davis hosts free concerts

University of California, Davis. presents special concerts this month — part of the free Shinkoskey Noon Concerts — that will be live, in person at the Ann E. Pitzer Center and also live-streamed on the Department of Music YouTube channel. Jan. 13: Music of California Nature — Three...
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
msu.edu

MLK Celebration features jazz, conversation, art

MSU’s 42nd annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Jan. 14-21. The public is encouraged to attend the collection of events occurring throughout the week. This year's celebration events will be offered virtually. The 2022 MLK keynote address will be delivered by Tamura...
EAST LANSING, MI
UPI News

BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BeachLife Festival has announced its 2022 lineup of performers. Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band and Sheryl Crow will headline the music festival in Redondo, Calif., in May. BeachLife Festival will take place May 13-15. The event is meant "to inspire community, authenticity, and generosity...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Jazz concert to offer 4 bands, 4 hours of music at Middletown studio

MIDDLETOWN — Matt Chasen and the Hartford Jazz Society and Library Studio on Main Street will present four bands and four hours of jazz music Saturday. “Make Music: Winter Edition — Jazz Trail” will be held at the studio at 34 Broad St., according to Trevor Davis Jr. of Central City Productions. It will also be shown on the HJS Facebook page.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
myboca.us

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS BOCA: TIME FOR THREE IN CONCERT

Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew. The trio makes its Festival Boca return in a vibrant concert sure to please.
MUSIC
hope.edu

Hope College Jazz Concert on Jan. 29 to Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Hope College will present the fourth concert in the Stafford Hunter’s Jazz Concert Series on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts. The public is invited. Admission is free. Visiting faculty member Stafford Hunter worked with the...
HOLLAND, MI
wclk.com

"Friday Jazz at the High" featuring Deb Bowman on 1/21 at 6 p.m.

Jazz dynamo Deb Bowman will bring her amazing vocals to "Friday Jazz at the High" on January 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joining Bowman in the High's Atrium are 'Big Love Band' featuring Arthur D. Turner on keys, Craig Shaw on bass, Jared Lanham on percussion and Justin Walker on trumpet.
MUSIC
Delaware County Daily Times

Sellers Memorial Free Public Library presents Afro-Cuban Jazz lecture and performance

The Upper Darby Township and Sellers Memorial Free Public Library will host “Afro-Cuban Jazz,” an online presentation by master flutist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Viewers will enjoy a flute prelude by Galen, followed by a PowerPoint presentation focusing primarily on the roots and instrumentations of Afro-Cuban jazz.
ENTERTAINMENT
Amadhia

Anna von Hausswolff, “Live at Montreux Jazz Festival”

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival Anna von Hausswolff. Maybe it’s the lapsed Catholic in me, but something about the omnipresent pipe organs and gothic, panoramic grandeur of Anna von Hausswolff’s 2013 album Ceremony gave me goosebumps. That’s mostly due to von Hausswolff’s masterful way of ratcheting up tension while keeping any sense of release to a minimum. In that way, her songs can often feel like a horror film.
MUSIC
lancerfeed.press

Jazz Festival displays talent from Rockwood schools

On Jan. 12 at Lafayette High School, the Lafayette Jazz Band hosted the Rockwood Jazz Festival. The event took place from 6:30- 8 p.m. The Rockwood Jazz Festival is an annual tradition where different schools from the district come together to share their love of jazz music. Each school performed two songs. Participating schools included Eureka High School, Lafayette High School, Marquette High School, Rockwood Summit High School and Rockwood Valley Middle School.
ENTERTAINMENT
El Defensor Chieftain

Rahim AlHaj Trio set to perform free concert

Yo Yo Ma hasn’t been here but Awadagin Pratt has been. So have other luminaries who have graced the stage at New Mexico Tech’s Macey Center courtesy of its Performing Arts Series. Now, Socorroans can add another prodigy to the list, playing an instrument perhaps you’ve never heard (and never heard of) before.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy