U-Mary jazz festival to feature free public concert

Coffee Concerts showcase The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music faculty and special guests. January's Coffee Concert features VocalEssence with Philip Brunelle. VocalEssence engages people of all ages and cultures in the community through innovative, enticing choral music programming. Philip Brunelle, artistic director and founder of VocalEssence, is an internationally renowned conductor, choral scholar and visionary. Coffee Concerts showcase The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music faculty and special guests. They are an important part of the Conservatory's mission to provide world-class musical performances to our community. Performances are at NOON (Central Time) and are FREE to the public. All in-person audience members must wear a mask and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the concert to attend. Please visit event website for streaming information, more details, and updates.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO