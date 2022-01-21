ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce Inlet, FL

Painting at the Museum - Northern Lights

ponce-inlet.org
 1 day ago

Acrylic canvas class for ages 12 and up. No experience...

ponce-inlet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Northern Lights
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia election officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy