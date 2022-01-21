Painting at the Museum - Northern Lights

A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State troopers urged people not to look for or...
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
The Supreme Court rejected a request to remand Texas' six-week abortion law back a federal district court Thursday, marking another setback for advocates who have been fighting to strike down the controversial measure. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer dissented from the decision, which returns the issue to a state court...
News of rock and roll singer Meat Loaf’s death at age 74 was a shock that caught many by surprise. As the Broadway performer and "Bat Out of Hell" crooner receives a much-deserved send-off from a who’s who of Hollywood and showbiz, one part of the late "Hair" star's life – his nickname Meat Loaf – seemingly remains obscure.
A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced it has charged a Texas man with making violent threats against Georgia election and government officials. The indictment marked the first case brought by a federal task force formed in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election administrators since the 2020 presidential vote.
