This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,136 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 238 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Eaton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Eaton County stands at 308 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Eaton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

