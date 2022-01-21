ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driXcPG00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,136 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 238 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Eaton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Eaton County stands at 308 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Eaton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Eaton County, MI 308 336 19,487 21,271
2 Clinton County, MI 225 175 20,864 16,252
3 Ingham County, MI 216 625 17,489 50,641

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Eaton County, MI
Government
Eaton County, MI
Health
County
Eaton County, MI
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Lansing, MI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans#Mi
24/7 Wall St.

How Each State Got Its Shape

Each of the 50 states that comprise the United States of America has its own shape. How their shapes were determined provides insight into how the United States became a nation like no other. 24/7 Tempo has taken a look at how each state got its shape. We reviewed materials such as Mark Stein’s book […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the United States is inexact. By most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless – and the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. For reasons at least partly related to […]
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

Where People from Alaska Are Moving to the Most

World Population Review ranks Alaska as the coldest place to live in the U.S. The Last Frontier State averages a temperature of 26.6° F. Yet during the winter months, the temperatures drop as low as -30° F. For some the natural beauty of the state compensates for its freezing climate. Others, though, would rather ditch […]
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy