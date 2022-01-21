This Is the County in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 400 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 184 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carroll County stands at 245 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area, Carroll County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

