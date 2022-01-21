Paul Walter Hauser Whines About Oscars Predictions, Threatening to Break

Paul Walter Hauser, I am begging you: Please do not do this. For those of you who are not Paul Walter Hauser, some context. Hauser is an up-and-coming character actor who is probably best known for I, Tonya and Richard Jewell. He had become something of a Film Twitter darling in the past few years, the kind of guy people would randomly go, “You know who’s one of the best things about the new Cruella movie? Paul Walter Hauser.” (This may sound like faint praise, but it’s not — it takes real skill to add soulfulness to an overstuffed franchise-starter like Cruella.) Hauser was more online than most famousish actors. He followed a lot of movie people on Twitter and interacted with their tweets, and this made him seem endearing and approachable. People liked Paul Walter Hauser.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO