ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas County, TX

This Is the County in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driXIwq00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,006 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 230 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lampasas County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lampasas County stands at 349 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Killeen-Temple metro area, Lampasas County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lampasas County, TX 349 72 21,812 4,502
2 Coryell County, TX 229 173 19,460 14,671
3 Bell County, TX 222 761 15,269 52,256

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The federal government breaks down places where people live into a number of categories. The best known are states, metropolitan areas, and counties. Another, which is not as well known, is core-based statistical areas. There are 927 of them in the United States, and the smallest one is Vernon, Texas. (These are the 25 smallest […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killeen, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Lampasas County, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Killeen, TX
Health
Lampasas County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Safest Cities For Driving

People often worry about the safety of air travel, but the odds of a passenger dying in a plane crash are 1 in 9,821, while the odds of meeting your maker in a car accident are 1 in 114. Driving, that is, can be a dangerous activity. In fact, while the pandemic kept many drivers […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the United States is inexact. By most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless – and the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. For reasons at least partly related to […]
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy