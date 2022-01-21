ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mars One’: Sundance Review

By Jonathan Romney
Screendaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVivid, Black working-class drama from Brazil has niche breakout appeal. Dir. Gabriel Martins. Brazil. 2022. 115 mins. Brazilian drama Mars One begins in 2018, with a young Black boy gazing upwards while cheers and fireworks in the distance greet the election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. Is the boy staring into...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘La Guerra Civil’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Never underestimate the ability of a group of people — whether it’s politics, race or a love of Jedi knights that unites them — to create internal conflict despite their common cause. So it is that La Guerra Civil, about the 1996 bout between legendary boxer Julio César Chávez and rising star Oscar De La Hoya, becomes the tale of a Mexican and Mexican-American fan base who decided that the new kid, despite being raised in a Spanish-speaking Los Angeles home by two Mexican immigrants, wasn’t Mexican enough to take the place of their hero. Telling the story exactly as we’d...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
MOVIES
Screendaily

20 hot acquisition titles at Sundance 2022

The virtual Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Thursday (January 20) and buyers will be scouring the selection from afar for completed acquisition titles, which have been in short supply since the pandemic began. Screen profiles 20 of the films expected to be among the most sought-after targets, spanning all...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Daniel Brühl joins Lone Scherfig’s Spanish-language ‘The Movie Teller’

Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl has joined Bérénice Bejo in the cast of Lone Scherfig’s The Movie Teller, which is set to commence production in Chile’s Atacama Desert on March 21. Embankment Films is handling worldwide sales. The Spanish-language film is based on Hernán Rivera Letelier’s...
MOVIES
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Screendaily

Berlinale 2022 fills out Forum, Classics programmes including Pasolini, Godard works

New films from Jonathan Perel and Max Linz are among 17 new titles added to the Forum section at the 2022 Berlinale; while the Classics section has programmed seven digitally restored titles ahead of next month’s festival. Argentinian filmmaker Jonathan Perel will participate with the world premiere of documentary...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Alain Guiraudie’s ‘Nobody’s Hero’ to open Panorama at Berlinale 2022

The world premiere of French filmmaker Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero will open the Panorama section at next month’s Berlin International Film Festival, marking the first time the director has screened at the event. Nobody’s Hero is one of 16 world premiere additions to the Panorama strand, joining...
MOVIES
#Mars One#Despite Everything#Rotterdam#Racism#Sundance Review#Brazilians#Contagem#Argentinian
Screendaily

Locarno to celebrate Douglas Sirk in 75th edition retrospective

Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival is set to explore the life and work of legendary German Hollywood director Douglas Sirk for the retrospective of its 75th edition, running August 3-13 this year. The celebration of his work will coincide with the 35th anniversary of the death of the filmmaker whose...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Berlin Film Festival unveils 2022 Competition lineup

The 18-strong Competition line-up for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival has been announced by the festival’s co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek. New films from Carla Simon, Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo and Ulrich Seidl are among those selected. 17 of the 18 titles are world premieres, with Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane having its international premiere after debuting at Sundance.
MOVIES
Screendaily

XYZ Films, Resolute Films And Entertainment strike production pact

Heading into the Sundance world premiere of Riley Stearns’ Dual on Saturday (22), XYZ Films has struck a first-look production deal with Toronto and Los Angeles-based producer Lee Kim’s Resolute Films and Entertainment. The partners will produce several titles together each year with a particular focus on diverse...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Fire of Love Gracefully Captures a Deathly Bond with Volcanic Wonders

In a bond forged over mutual fascination (or obsession) with the mysteries of volcanoes, Katia and Maurice Krafft dedicated their lives to discovering everything they could about these natural phenomena. Forces of both awe-inspiring wonder and tragic disaster, Sara Dosa’s archival documentary Fire of Love gracefully captures this extreme dichotomy while also getting to the heart of what drove this couple to abandon a routine, domesticated lifestyle and literally sacrifice their lives in the mission to save others. In telling their devotion to one of the natural world’s most dangerous forces, Dosa crafts a documentary that would make Herzog proud—and an ideal double feature with Into the Inferno, his collaboration with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer, which also features the Kraffts.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Sundance 2022 preview: hungry buyers target completed titles

The eleventh-hour decision by Sundance Film Festival to cancel the physical component of its planned-for hybrid event and go online was a “dark moment” for fest director Tabitha Jackson but she is convinced the 2022 edition will deliver a robust slate of provocative fare for hungry buyers. Jackson...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: ‘Emergency’ is both a wildly funny and soberingly dramatic look at one night of being Black in America [Grade: B+]

Simplicity can go a long way for a movie. All you really need are memorable characters and a compelling situation to throw them into. Some of the best short films play out like a situation. Emergency started off as a short film in 2018. It went on to win Best Short at SXSW and the Seattle International Film Festival. Most importantly, it won a Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Now, three years later, director Carey Williams returns to Sundance with the same premise, extended into a feature-length night of hell.
MOVIES
Screendaily

SPC boards multiple territories on Euro animation ‘A Winter’s Journey’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North America and multiple territories from mk2 Films to the upcoming Bavaria-set European animation co-production A Winter’s Journey featuring the voices of John Malkovich, Jason Isaacs, Marcin Czarnik, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Martina Gedeck. SPC has also boarded the project for Latin...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: The Princess Explores the Media Ecosystem That Built the Myth

By design, Ed Perkins’ The Princess keeps a healthy, mediated distance from its subject, the late Princess of Wales. After all, the news is the first draft of history, and the film restricts its view to what we knew at the time. In doing so Perkins orchestrates a film that demystifies the lore and media obsession with Princess Diana, in essence pointing its gaze inward—towards the media covering the adoring fans in the moment. They sometimes turn against the media, defending the People’s Princess in shouting matches on talk shows and sometimes in the streets, yet the economic incentives for rabid paparazzi persist.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance Q&A: ‘Mars One’ director Gabriel Martins on why Brazil’s indie filmmakers are “staring into an empty space”

Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Martins makes his solo feature directing debut on Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Competition entry Mars One,. The film follows a lower middle-class Black family living on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte as they reconcile their dreams with the recent election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in late 2018.
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Sundance 2022 Review: “Tantura” Profoundly Observes the War to Be Remembered

Throughout “Tantura,” Alon Schwarz will show the fragility of his subjects, many of whom are octogenerians or above recalling the events that followed the United Nations’ creation of Israel in 1948, dividing Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and leading to a war in which the latter was fighting for independence while the former looked to maintain the land they already considered theirs. The director will occasionally leave in pre-interviews in which he’ll ask if someone is okay to speak and the frame is left wide enough to see a walker nearby, signs of age perhaps but more significantly allusions to how delicate a situation he’s entering as he’s collecting memories, one that Teddy Katz, who is a generation younger than most in the film, but still finds himself confined to a motorized scooter after a series of strokes, warns “Be careful, you’ll be hunted down like I was.”
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Fresh is an ambitious, genre-skewering effort that should satisfy those with off-kilter pallets: Sundance Film Festival Review

Off-putting it may be, there’s enough deliciousness throughout the wicked Fresh that your pallet is sure to be satisfied in spite of the cannibalistic practices laid forth. An initial romantic dramedy, director Mimi Cave sets up the dating scene with all the discouragement you’d expect, with Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) endlessly swiping through her Tinder-esque apps, going on unenthusiastic dates that screenwriter Lauryn Kahn highlights with not-so-subtle commentary on the toxic masculinity and fragile-ego driven mentality that oft plagues the dating world.
MOVIES

