‘Mars One’: Sundance Review

Throughout “Tantura,” Alon Schwarz will show the fragility of his subjects, many of whom are octogenerians or above recalling the events that followed the United Nations’ creation of Israel in 1948, dividing Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and leading to a war in which the latter was fighting for independence while the former looked to maintain the land they already considered theirs. The director will occasionally leave in pre-interviews in which he’ll ask if someone is okay to speak and the frame is left wide enough to see a walker nearby, signs of age perhaps but more significantly allusions to how delicate a situation he’s entering as he’s collecting memories, one that Teddy Katz, who is a generation younger than most in the film, but still finds himself confined to a motorized scooter after a series of strokes, warns “Be careful, you’ll be hunted down like I was.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO