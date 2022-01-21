ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driWZO400 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 1,855 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 333 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Luzerne County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Luzerne County stands at 357 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area, Luzerne County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Luzerne County, PA 357 1,136 20,485 65,117
2 Wyoming County, PA 333 92 16,116 4,446
3 Lackawanna County, PA 297 627 17,425 36,845

