ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driWYVL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 758 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 377 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carter County stands at 484 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Johnson City metro area, Carter County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carter County, TN 484 273 21,684 12,228
2 Unicoi County, TN 456 81 20,208 3,593
3 Washington County, TN 318 404 21,188 26,921

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Carter County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Government
County
Carter County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
Carter County, TN
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Safest Cities For Driving

People often worry about the safety of air travel, but the odds of a passenger dying in a plane crash are 1 in 9,821, while the odds of meeting your maker in a car accident are 1 in 114. Driving, that is, can be a dangerous activity. In fact, while the pandemic kept many drivers […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the United States is inexact. By most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless – and the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. For reasons at least partly related to […]
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

How Each State Got Its Shape

Each of the 50 states that comprise the United States of America has its own shape. How their shapes were determined provides insight into how the United States became a nation like no other. 24/7 Tempo has taken a look at how each state got its shape. We reviewed materials such as Mark Stein’s book […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Place In America To Live On $30K

According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in America was $67,521 in 2020. In the same year, 11.4% of Americans lived in poverty. The definition of poverty varies by family size. For a family of four, the figure is $26,500. The effects of income vary by state. Some states have a cost of […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy