ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

This Is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driWM9r00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 944 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 433 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gregg County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gregg County stands at 479 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Longview metro area, Gregg County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gregg County, TX 479 592 17,415 21,506
2 Upshur County, TX 395 161 16,613 6,773
3 Rusk County, TX 356 191 17,643 9,456

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The federal government breaks down places where people live into a number of categories. The best known are states, metropolitan areas, and counties. Another, which is not as well known, is core-based statistical areas. There are 927 of them in the United States, and the smallest one is Vernon, Texas. (These are the 25 smallest […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Longview, TX
Health
Gregg County, TX
Government
County
Gregg County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Gregg County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Safest Cities For Driving

People often worry about the safety of air travel, but the odds of a passenger dying in a plane crash are 1 in 9,821, while the odds of meeting your maker in a car accident are 1 in 114. Driving, that is, can be a dangerous activity. In fact, while the pandemic kept many drivers […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy