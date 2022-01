The Center for Audit Quality began a new initiative Wednesday to bring more young people into the accounting profession, particularly from Black and Latino backgrounds. The CAQ’s Bold Ambition strategic initiative to attract more students from diverse backgrounds is supported by the CAQ’s governing board of leaders of the eight largest accounting firms in the U.S. The goal is to drive greater progress in increasing representation of minority groups within the accounting profession. There are two main components; Accounting+, a multi-year initiative to increase the profession’s diverse talent pipeline by informing students about the benefits and possibilities of a career in accounting, and a Bold Ambition website that provides more transparency into the profession’s diversity, equity and inclusion actions and efforts.

