This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 505 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 95 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, York County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in York County stands at 98 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-South Portland metro area, York County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

