This Is the County in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driVeoc00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 334 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 362 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lincoln County stands at 431 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, Lincoln County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lincoln County, AR 431 59 32,238 4,415
2 Cleveland County, AR 401 33 22,927 1,886
3 Jefferson County, AR 344 242 22,687 15,977

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

