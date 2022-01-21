ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driVc3A00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 385 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in McLean County stands at 472 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Owensboro metro area, McLean County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 McLean County, KY 472 44 20,962 1,956
2 Daviess County, KY 322 322 22,915 22,901
3 Hancock County, KY 218 19 21,505 1,875

