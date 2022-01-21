This Is the County in the Savannah, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Savannah metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 262 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Savannah metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Effingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Effingham County stands at 302 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Savannah metro area, Effingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

