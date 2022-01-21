10 Outstanding Carrie Bradshaw Hair Moments In And Just Like That

Of all the outfits to emerge from the set of And Just Like That..., it was one of the most delightfully bonkers: The sight of Carrie Bradshaw in a pink Batsheva housedress, babushka-style headscarf, and elbow-length latex gloves, with her trademark cigarette in hand. The look perplexed and titillated the frothing masses. Some headlines deemed it “granny chic”; others couldn’t help but wonder about the potential rise of “grandmacore.” Given the gloves, Vogue asked if it could be Carrie’s lockdown look – a logical leap. At long last, however, in episode 8 of And Just Like That..., the story behind this instantly famous costume has been revealed.
