KLab is working on a yet untitled JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure mobile game with worldwide distribution rights

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKLab has announced an upcoming JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure mobile game for players across the globe. The popular anime series will soon land on iOS and Android devices in most (if not all) regions, as KLab has just acquired worldwide distribution rights for the mobile title. Oddly enough, the...

