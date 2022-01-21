ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driVT3V00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 18,837 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami-Dade County stands at 347 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area, Miami-Dade County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 347 9,414 38,977 1,058,432
2 Palm Beach County, FL 301 4,356 22,605 326,928
3 Broward County, FL 265 5,067 28,355 541,334

