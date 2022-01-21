ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driVSAm00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 230 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 183 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jones County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Jones County stands at 392 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the New Bern metro area, Jones County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Jones County, NC 392 38 16,998 1,648
2 Pamlico County, NC 212 27 15,735 2,005
3 Craven County, NC 160 165 17,025 17,550

