ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0driVRI300 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,202 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 384 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crosby County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Crosby County stands at 717 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Lubbock metro area, Crosby County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Crosby County, TX 717 42 27,965 1,639
2 Lynn County, TX 499 29 19,335 1,123
3 Lubbock County, TX 375 1,131 27,053 81,551

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The federal government breaks down places where people live into a number of categories. The best known are states, metropolitan areas, and counties. Another, which is not as well known, is core-based statistical areas. There are 927 of them in the United States, and the smallest one is Vernon, Texas. (These are the 25 smallest […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Lubbock, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
County
Crosby County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock County, TX
Health
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy