Four people, including an infant, have been found dead after being exposed to the cold near Minnesota’s border with Canada, a man has been charged with human smuggling in relation to the incident.Border patrol agents pulled over a Florida man, Steve Shand, 47, in a large van, on Wednesday near the border. According to a report by CBS Minnesota, there were allegedly two undocumented Indian nationals in his vehicle.On the way to the border patrol station officials came across another group who said they were expecting a pick-up but had been walking for 11 hours. They had items for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO