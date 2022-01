This is what the head of the Court of Auditors, Arno Visser, wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Vera Bergkamp. The Audit Bureau is expected to review the regularity and effectiveness of central government revenues and expenditures. This often takes a lot of effort. In recent years, the Court of Audit has often found that the government does not have the information presented in order, making it impossible to check exactly what tax money is being spent and whether it is hitting the target.

