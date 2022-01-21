ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Daniel Ellsberg: Humans Are Not to Be Entrusted With Nuclear Weapons – Source – Scott Horton Show

By wsw staff
 1 day ago

Scott Horton is joined by the heroic whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg to talk about a recent press release he helped put out...

AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
Daniel Ellsberg
Augusta Free Press

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the world’s future

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Late January of this year will mark the first anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This momentous international agreement, the result of a lengthy struggle by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and by many non-nuclear nations, bans developing, testing, producing, acquiring, possessing, stockpiling, and threatening to use nuclear weapons. Adopted by an overwhelming vote of the official representatives of the world’s nations at a UN conference in July 2017, the treaty was subsequently signed by 86 nations. It received the required 50 national ratifications by late October 2020, and, on January 22, 2021, became international law.
Foreign Policy

How Close Is Iran to Getting a Nuclear Weapon?

The Biden administration has warned that Iran is on the brink of producing enough fuel for a nuclear bomb. But how close is Iran to actually having the ability to launch a nuclear weapon?. There are a number of critical technological hurdles Tehran must surmount first to acquire a fully...
ABQJournal

A look at the history, and the future, of US nuclear weapons

Many historians conclude that World War I occurred almost haphazardly when, in 1914, European leaders made decisions whose tragic consequences they did not foresee. On Oct. 8, former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz made a presentation to the Albuquerque International Association. Remembering World War I history and considering the present state of international relations, Moniz posed the question: “Are We Sleepwalking Toward the Nuclear Precipice.”
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: Like King, stand strong against war, nuclear weapons

Another Martin Luther King Jr. Day is upon us — along with the first anniversary on Jan. 22 of the day the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons went into force. These events are linked, as Dr. King clearly and repeatedly stated his objections to nuclear weaponry. In...
Grant F. Smith on Israel’s Evolving Strategy to Sway American Politics – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by Grant F. Smith to talk about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) new strategy for reaching U.S. politicians. “AIPAC has largely operated as a lobbying group on behalf of the State of Israel. But, as Smith explains, they are now working to set up a network of Political Action Committees. This will give them more freedom to fund candidates they like, and support the opponents of candidates they don’t. Scott and Smith give possible reasons for the evolving methods,” writes Horton.
sunnysidesun.com

Guest Column: Nuclear weapons illegal one year

The corporate-military-political complex that continues to renew the arsenals of the nine nuclear nations represents a colossal failure of imagination. Everyone knows that a nuclear war cannot be won, that the weapons are strategically useless, and that they are a catastrophic world-ending accident waiting to happen. Everyone knows that the...
WGAU

Biden, Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China's growing military assertiveness that's causing increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Kishida said the two leaders spent a "significant amount" of their 80-minute call...
UN News Centre

Horrors of Hiroshima, a reminder nuclear weapons remain global threat

Despite the annihilation of two major Japanese cities in 1945, atomic bombs have not been relegated to the pages of history books, but continue to be developed today – with increasingly more power to destroy than they had when unleashed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki back in 1945. Those first...
thebulletin.org

Five nuclear weapon states vow to prevent nuclear war while modernizing arsenals

Early this month, the five nuclear weapon-possessing countries within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) released a joint statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races. The statement, which was meant to coincide with the pandemic-delayed NPT Review Conference this month (postponed again until August 2022), sought to communicate that they take their responsibilities as nuclear-possessor states seriously. Instead, the statement highlighted a chasm between those seeking nuclear disarmament now and these five nuclear weapon countries.
thebulletin.org

Nuclear Notebook: Israeli nuclear weapons, 2022

Conducting research on Israeli nuclear weapons has historically been very challenging, not least because Israel purposely does not acknowledge its own possession of nuclear weapons. Moreover, Western governments normally do not include Israel in their descriptions of nuclear-armed states. Additionally, Israeli nuclear whistleblowers have faced significant penalties; in 1986, former nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu was kidnapped by Israeli intelligence services and spent 18 years in prison after giving a detailed interview about Israel’s nuclear program to the Sunday Times (Myre 2004). This chilling effect means that individuals with knowledge of Israel’s nuclear program have been understandably reluctant to provide on-the-record information, which dilutes the ability of open-source researchers to analyze Israel’s nuclear forces. Thankfully, over the past two decades, historians like Avner Cohen and William Burr have contributed invaluable research that has made previously unknown nuances of Israel’s opaque nuclear policy available to the public.1.
