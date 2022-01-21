ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AccelerComm Joins Small Cell Forum To Help Improve Interoperability And Maximize Spectral Efficiency For Dense 5G Networks

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Southampton University Spin-Out Joins industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification. AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency announced that it has joined Small...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile to Tap Crown Castle's Towers and Small Cell Locations for 5G

T-Mobile US and Crown Castle International have signed a new 12-year agreement to support the continued build-out of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network with increased access to Crown Castle's towers and small cell locations. The agreement enables the Operator to further expand and deepen the reach of its industry-leading 5G network...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Nokia and Ligado Team Up to Improve 4G/LTE and 5G Enterprise Private Networks

Mobile communications company Ligado Networks and Nokia have announced a commercial agreement to advance the industry-leading Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) enterprise private wireless networks solution with Ligado's Band 24 nationwide licensed spectrum for deployment in the U.S. market. Nokia DAC is an application platform providing edge computing capabilities in...
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Helping Next-Generation 5G Cell Technology See Past the Trees

Measurements of trees’ impact on 5G transmissions could prove vital to using a new class of signal. As 5G technology gets fully implemented over the next several years, cellphones and other wireless tech will grow more powerful with increased data flow and lower latency. But along with these benefits comes a question: Will your next-generation cellphone be unable to see the forest for the trees?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectral Efficiency#5g#Interoperability#Network Performance#Small Cell Forum#Ip#Asic#Fpga#Scf#Segment Marketing
everythingrf.com

Qualcomm Technologies Validates Rohde & Schwarz's 5G mmWave Small Cell Test Solution

Rohde & Schwarz, a leading supplier of test and measurement equipment for wireless applications announced that their small cell testing solution, the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester has been validated by Qualcomm Technologies. Now, OEMs of small cell infrastructure equipment operating in the mmWave range (FR2) can use the QDART for Small Cells and benefit from the unique features of the R&S CMP200 like ultrafast measurement speed and parallel testing of multiple DUTs.
TECHNOLOGY
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet, Eutelsat, TrakAssure and Wyld Networks Team to Deliver First-to-Market Interoperable Terrestrial and Satellite LoRaWAN® Network Services

Global Consortium Formed to Advance LoRaWAN Network Coverage for Supply Chain Optimization. Senet, Inc., today announced it has partnered with Eutelsat Communications, TrakAssure, and Wyld Networks to bring seamlessly integrated and interoperable terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN® IoT connectivity to customers across the globe. Through platform integrations, innovative sensor and...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence Helps Fuel SK Telecom’s 5G Private Enterprise Network Service

SK Telecom is fueling its pioneering 5G Private Enterprise Network Service using Sandvine’s Application and Network Intelligence portfolio on private cloud. The solution is helping SK Telecom accelerate business expansion in verticals such as manufacturing, energy transmission and government. The service is expected to open the door to future network slicing and mobile edge computing (MEC) services.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Interoperability For All Redox Unites Healthcare Through Unrivaled Network

Healthcare data exchange is standardized for all healthcare entities as Redox achieves industry-first saturation. Redox, the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare, more than doubled its network reach in 2021, which includes 100% of the U.S. News and World Report’s Top Hospitals. By becoming the widest-reaching interoperability solution for healthcare data exchange, Redox has attained a first-of-its-kind industry saturation. As a result, any payer, provider, or healthcare technology operating with Redox has the broadest access to data exchange with any other payer, provider, healthcare technology, and electronic health record (EHR) in the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
aithority.com

Featured In ‘Retail’s Big Show’ NRF Innovation Lab, Ottonomy Addresses The Need For Sustainability In Retail With Autonomous Delivery Robots

Ottonomy has been selected as a part of the NRF Innovation Lab Showcase featuring the latest application of automation technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics for the retail industry. Ottobot was recently recognized as Sustainability Product of the Year by BI Group, and can enable retailers to integrate sustainable practices and adopt environmentally friendly processes while also efficiently managing the customer experience.
RETAIL
cepro.com

Access Networks, NetAlly Partnership Enables Dealer Efficiencies

A newly formed alliance between Access Networks and NetAlly is designed to make it easier for integrators to properly design, deploy, validate, and troubleshoot wired and wireless residential Wi-Fi networks. Through this newly formed partnership Access Networks will offer a full range of testing and analysis tools from NetAlly. According...
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Spectrally Efficient Digital Logic

(SEDL), designed by MIT Lincoln Laboratory, is a set of digital logic building block families that can reduce overall product development costs by operating with intrinsically low EMI emissions. Lower EMI emissions can simplify PCB design and increase the likelihood of passing an EMI test on the first attempt. Low EMI logic also provides a level of emission security to protect valuable assets from adversarial eavesdropping attacks. The design is very tolerant of noise, distortion and logic glitches that might trip up traditional logic. SEDL can operate properly through logic glitches, which can be time consuming to fix in traditional logic systems. SEDL is designed to be compatible with traditional logic, giving designers the freedom to construct systems comprised entirely of SEDL components or a hybrid of traditional logic and SEDL. SEDL is intended to provide low EMI digital logic functions at comparable size, cost, and clock speed with respect to traditional logic.
ENGINEERING
baltimorenews.net

4 Construction Technologies That Improve Project Efficiency

Consider what a building site might look like if it didn't have access to current technology. We would still use traditional methods like hand drilling holes and cutting boards. Workers may excavate sites at working locations if contemporary technology is unavailable. Modern construction technology has given all construction firms a...
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Silicon Photonics Market: Silicon photonics technology can achieve speeds up to 100 Gbps. The use of this technology will help increase power efficiency and improve data transfer rates.

Silicon Photonics Market: By Product, Application, Waveguide, Component, and region. Global Silicon Photonics market is valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 3.59 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, 2022–2028. Silicon Photonics is an enabling technology that provides high performance in data transfer speed and distance, which leads to cost-saving for optical system architectures. The main benefits of Silicon Photonics are: 1) High bandwidth; 2) Low power; 3) Large transmission distance; 4) Cost savings. These benefits make it possible to integrate various functions in information processing like functionalities for optical transceiver modules (OTM), wavelength selective switch (WSS), transparent optical crossconnect (OXC), wavelength monitor (WM), optical Ethernet switch/router, coherent receiver module, etc. Therefore, the demand for Silicon Photonics has been increasing recently because the diverse application areas have increased significantly.
MARKETS
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotics of Tomorrow: The Right Network for Warehouse Peak Efficiency

Geoff Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing | Rajant. As the worldwide warehouse growth climbs past 151,000 and e-commerce continues its substantial rise into the third calendar year of the pandemic, operations and warehouse management seek to solve the internal issues that impact coverage, capability, and stability specific to the U.S.’s 10 billion square feet of warehouse space. To run at peak efficiency 24/7 and support the sophisticated systems of autonomous robots, automated inventory identification, and other emerging technology, warehouse management and IT teams must consider new networking options. Doing so creates a fully-functioning warehouse that increases productivity, speed, and accuracy by eliminating issues with connectivity. It also meets the operational potential of all robotic and technological systems within the environment and safely executes dangerous or difficult processes that require continuous connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Script3 Launches First DeFi Protocol Built on the Stellar Network

Script3, a decentralized finance (DeFi) studio focused on strategic building, announced the launch of YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized lending protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. Alexander Mootz, Script3 Co-Founder and CTO, commented on the news, “At...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs To Transform Its Contract Management Processes

SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced a new business engagement with MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs’ end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by MediaKind to transform its contract management strategy. MediaKind’s evaluation team...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mavenir Brings Dynamic Network Slicing Innovation Through TM Forum Catalyst Ecosoft eHealth Program

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced successful completion of dynamic network slicing and fulfillment as part of recently concluded 2021 TM Forum “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst program, that brings innovative solutions to important industry challenges.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Colorcon Ventures Invests in Intelligent Pharma Manufacturing System Provider Apprentice.io

Colorcon Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc., has invested in Apprentice.io, a leading provider of Intelligent Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) designed specifically for the life sciences industry. Apprentice offers a dynamic, end-to-end platform with a suite of software applications designed to streamline batch-based manufacturing and remote collaboration. Solutions...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Aryaka Releases 6th Annual State Of The WAN Report: 1,600 Global Enterprises Surveyed Presents New Findings On Cloud Adoption, Hybrid Workplaces And The Convergence Of Network And Security With SASE

Enterprises see SD-WAN as an essential component of SASE, while organizations accelerate digital transformation with a move to the cloud; SaaS applications like Microsoft Teams, Google Docs and Microsoft 365 continue to gain steam. Aryaka, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN solutions, published its Sixth Annual 2022 State of...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Insurity Completed 52 Customer Go-Lives On Its Configurable Cloud-Native Platform In 2021

These implementations of Insurity’s cloud-based solutions enable Insurity customers to seamlessly engage with an ecosystem of partners, services, and applications as they capitalize on emerging technologies and new business opportunities. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it completed 52 go-lives...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy