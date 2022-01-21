AccelerComm Joins Small Cell Forum To Help Improve Interoperability And Maximize Spectral Efficiency For Dense 5G Networks
Southampton University Spin-Out Joins industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification. AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency announced that it has joined Small
