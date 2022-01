Everyone can now use ARitize 3D to turn their 2D products into 3D/AR Visualizations. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS offering to the public. With this launch, Nextech now extends 3D model creation to an unlimited list of customers, including small, medium and large ecommerce businesses who want to quickly scale the creation of 3D models in a cost effective way. Nextech believes that it is first to market with this self-service AR SaaS platform for ecommerce which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and the highest quality 3D models.

