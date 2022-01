The bulk of the loan money handed out through the government’s $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) didn’t go to workers—it helped business owners and shareholders. That’s the finding of a new study published by top economists at the National Bureau of Economic Research. The group, which includes 10 professors and researchers—among them MIT economics professor David Autor and several Federal Reserve economists—writes in their paper that the vast majority of PPP loans given out during the first round of disbursements, in 2020, weren’t used to offset employee paychecks. Based on the numbers they crunched, primarily coming via data from payroll-management behemoth ADP, they estimate that somewhere between 23% and 34% of PPP dollars went to workers who would’ve otherwise lost their jobs. The rest of the loan money—a full two-thirds to three-fourths—landed in the pockets of either the company’s owners or shareholders.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO