Texas A&M players DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green have been given first round grades by many outlets when it comes to projecting the 2022 National Football League draft. However, there are a number of Aggies from the 2021 team who could be drafted but haven't been given the same amount of consideration by most observers. One of them is defensive end Micheal Clemons who could become one of the more interesting stories in the draft given both his background and potential.

