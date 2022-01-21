ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infovista Launches Planet Cloud Bringing Unparalleled Scalability And Automation To 5G Network Planning And Optimization

By AIT News Desk
 1 day ago

Cloud-native, AI-powered RF planning engine now available to help mobile operators make network-wide 5G RAN planning decisions. Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced Planet Cloud, delivering the RF planning and optimization algorithms of its award-winning Planet solution in a cloud-native, API-based application to bring unparalleled scalability and...

What to Consider When Evolving Networks to the Cloud

Operators are at differing stages when it comes to evolving their networks to the cloud. Even when they do, "cloud" will mean different things to different operators. Some will opt for public cloud managed by hyper-scalers. Others will continue with their own versions of cloud. Either way, the telco cloud has unique requirements and expectations. Partnering with the right criteria in mind will be the key to a more optimal cloud future. In our latest paper "Telco Cloud - Avoiding the Turbulence" we explore the drivers for moving to cloud and criteria for telco cloud success.
Yugabyte University Expands To Accelerate Distributed SQL Innovation And Development Of Resilient, Scalable, Cloud-Native Applications

Broadened Learning Programs Bolster Open Source Skill Sets and Professional Certifications with Self-Paced Courses, Virtual Training Courses, and Builder Workshops. Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, announced that it has expanded the course offerings and certification opportunities of its free education program, Yugabyte University. Yugabyte University now includes a broader range of self-paced courses, virtual training courses, and builder workshops. The expansion enables students to deepen their understanding of distributed SQL databases and provides them with the necessary skills to advance their career within the burgeoning developer market. The program enhancements build upon the successful launch of Yugabyte University in 2021 and are another example of Yugabyte’s commitment to the developer community through its 100% open source database.
Nedap iD Cloud Selected by Carter’s to Optimize Omnichannel

Nedap, the global leader in RFID solutions, today announced that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children, has selected Nedap’s iD Cloud platform for its U.S. retail store RFID technology needs. The objective is to improve overall inventory accuracy leading to omnichannel sales growth, increased sell-throughs, and operational efficiencies. The roll-out to all stores in the United States was completed in August 2021.
No Turning Back: 2022 Is the Year IP Network Automation Goes Mainstream Featured

The advent of a pandemic combined with 5G created the perfect storm in 2021. As most of the world learned to adjust to lockdowns and work from home, operators raced to meet new requirements for capacity and responsiveness. Digitalization projects went from idea to actuality at lightning speed just to keep pace. At the same time, the deployment of 5G accelerated. The result is that communication service provider (CSP) IP networks are far more complex, and operations teams are struggling to manage the exponential growth in tasks. This points to five important trends we will see in 2022.
ice Norway Selects TEOCO’s 5G Network Planning Solution

TEOCO on Wednesday announced that ice, the Norwegian mobile operator, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and ice’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer LTE planning solutions to the operator since 2014. The...
Enable Multi-Cloud Networking With Automation

As we enter a new era of technology, we’re experiencing a “third wave” of cloud innovation that brings new complexities into the IT landscape, mainly centered around multi-cloud networking. With every wave of cloud technology advancement, networking components are becoming more complex and distributed across multiple groups. Further, multi-cloud networking brings new challenges around connecting and managing across dispersed environments comprising private and public clouds, along with physical data centers. Organizations must unify their network operations in a way that enhances their capabilities into a new level of skill and efficiency.
CTIA Launches Security Test Bed for Commercial 5G Networks

CTIA has announced the launch of its 5G Security Test Bed (STB), a security testing and validation initiative dedicated to commercial 5G networks. CTIA created the STB in partnership with organizations across wireless, tech, and academia to test 5G security recommendations across real-world conditions using commercial-grade equipment and facilities. The 5G Security Test Bed's founding members—AT&T, Ericsson, T-Mobile, UScellular, MITRE, and the University of Maryland (UMD)—contribute invaluable industry expertise that strengthens the STB's ability to enhance the wireless security ecosystem and ensure strong protections on 5G networks.
Zain Jordan Selects Infovista for E2E Autonomous Wireless Network Testing

Infovista, the global leader in Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA), has announced that Zain Jordan, the leading Jordanian mobile network operator and part of the Zain Group, has selected Infovista’s TEMS Sense, TEMS Director and Planet products to provide next-generation mobile network testing, benchmarking, planning and optimization solutions. Zain Jordan’s...
Eureka emerges from stealth to secure cloud data stores with automation

Digital transformation is driving cloud adoption in the enterprise. In 2020, more than 50% of organizations moved their workloads to the cloud, and Gartner predicts that companies will increase spending on cloud platforms by 14% within two years. But while the cloud is bringing greater flexibility and capabilities than on-premises systems, including remote data stores, it’s also posing a challenge for security teams struggling to keep up with the pace of data proliferation. A recent Cloud Security Alliance survey of IT professionals found that 58% are worried about security in the cloud, with the majority citing network security and staff-related issues as their top concerns.
TELUS International Announces Collaboration with Automation Anywhere to Accelerate Automation Adoption on Google Cloud

TELUS International named a Platinum Preferred Partner of Automation Anywhere. Collaboration to provide faster and more streamlined delivery of automation solutions via the cloud. TELUS International , a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, announced a collaboration with...
How Cloud Migration Affects Networking, Security, and Storage

Cloud migration is a top priority. So, how can you make sure you gain the benefits of the public cloud while reducing cost and risk? This brings us to the importance of infrastructure consistency, and how cloud migration affects the networking, security, and storage of the workloads you’re migrating.
GXO to launch automated ecommerce hub in Czech Republic

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced a new multi-year contract with zooplus, Europe’s leading retailer of online pet food and accessories, operating in 30 European countries. The pact includes the design, implementation and management of a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic. The new facility will enable zooplus AG...
Announcing VMware vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps Cloud

Today we’re thrilled to announce that VMware vRealize Automation Cloud customers can now add security and compliance capabilities to their environment with vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps Cloud. This new component allows vRealize Automation Cloud customers to access the same powerful compliance and vulnerability remediation capabilities of vRealize Automation SaltStack SecOps, but in a SaaS delivery model.
Announcing VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.5 and Cloud

VMware is excited to announce vRealize Network Insight 6.5 and vRealize Network Insight Cloud. vRealize Network Insight increases efficiency and visibility with this release, whether it is to help detect network flows containing the latest attack Apache Log4j or troubleshooting an application optimization issue over a multi-cloud network for a quick resolution.
Warehouse automation company Symbotic starts deploying 5G

Symbotic has a massive agreement with Walmart that involves outfitting 25 of the retailer's distribution centers with robot-powered, automated distribution systems. And that's just one of Symbotic's customers; the company counts agreements fully covering 1,400 stores in 16 US states and eight Canadian provinces. And Symbotic is beginning to embrace...
Megaport Announces Expansion To Mexico, Bringing Network As A Service (NaaS) And Direct Access To Leading Cloud Services To KIO Networks

Megaport’s NaaS platform enables fast, easy, and secure cloud connectivity to Mexico-based and global multinational enterprises. Megaport Limited a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announces plans to expand services to Mexico via a partnership with KIO Networks, the country’s largest data centre provider. Cloud connectivity services to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are expected to be available in March 2022 to local enterprises via on-ramps from KIO Networks’ data centres in Mexico City and Queretaro, subject to approvals.
Decentralized cloud computing network shares news of successful testnet and upcoming mainnet launch

Blockchain has evolved significantly since its founding in 2008. However, with so many new developments, many forget that blockchain at its core is still a new technology and, as such, has a few limitations. Looking more specifically at Ethereum (ETH), the most popular blockchain for smart contracts, transactions have typically taken a long time to clear, in addition to being costly as transactions add up. Together, these symptoms have resulted in a larger and more generalized scalability problem, a bottleneck resulting from each node in the network needing to process a given transaction.
One more approach to optimize neural networks

Talking about Neural Architecture Search and own algorithm for optimizing neural network hyperparameters. In the last decade, neural network-based solutions have become extremely popular. At the same time, deep learning is quite a complex field, requiring high theoretical knowledge from experts. The industry needs quite a lot of these specialists, but now there are not enough of them to satisfy the request. With this gap between supply and demand, special tools are emerging. Let’s call these tools “automated tools”.
NRF2022: Microsoft Launches Cloud for Retail

Continuing its strategy of building industry-specific capabilities into its cloud platform, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft Cloud for Retail at NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show, the National Retail Federation’s annual industry event. Microsoft has long had many major retail brands as customers of its Azure cloud platform,...
