Vanessa Bryant’s Attorneys Allege Photos Of Kobe And Gianna’s Remains Shared On 28 Sheriff Department Devices

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New details emerged Thursday in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County, which deal with photos of the victims of the deadly chopper crash where her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others died.

Bryant’s lawyers claim the pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies were passed around on 28 LA County Sheriff’s Department devices and others belonging to a dozen firefighters. Attorney’s said the photos were shown in bars and at an awards gala.

Bryant’s team said the defendants also engaged in a cover up and destroyed evidence of their misconduct.

They also said they have a witness who will say it’s a well-known practice with law enforcement in Southern California to take and share photos of human remains.

Earlier this month, a federal judge rejected LA County’s motion to have the lawsuit thrown out.