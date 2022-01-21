ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Vanessa Bryant’s Attorneys Allege Photos Of Kobe And Gianna’s Remains Shared On 28 Sheriff Department Devices

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3y27_0driTM3E00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New details emerged Thursday in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County, which deal with photos of the victims of the deadly chopper crash where her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvCj8_0driTM3E00

The National Transportation Safety Board investigates the wreckage of the helicopter crash which killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others on Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calf. (Credit: NTSB)

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Sues LA County, Sheriff Villanueva Over Leaked Photos Of Helicopter Crash Site

Bryant’s lawyers claim the pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies were passed around on 28 LA County Sheriff’s Department devices and others belonging to a dozen firefighters. Attorney’s said the photos were shown in bars and at an awards gala.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Names 4 LASD Deputies Accused Of Sharing Photos From Kobe Bryant Crash Site In Lawsuit

Bryant’s team said the defendants also engaged in a cover up and destroyed evidence of their misconduct.

They also said they have a witness who will say it’s a well-known practice with law enforcement in Southern California to take and share photos of human remains.

Earlier this month, a federal judge rejected LA County’s motion to have the lawsuit thrown out.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

One Killed In Deadly Freeway Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:30 a.m. to the La Cienega Boulevard off ramp of the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway where they found the victim of the collision, the CHP confirmed. One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and the other ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway. The collision closed the La Cienega off ramp and the No. 4 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Pay Their Respects To Fallen LA County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler In Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Hundreds of firefighters lined up at Cottonwood Church in Los Alamitos Friday to pay their final respects to one of their own, Jonathan Flagler, who died earlier this month in the line of duty. (credit: CBS) Flagler, 47, died on Jan. 6 after he was overcome by smoke and flames while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. He was pulled from the burning home by his fellow firefighters from Fire Station 83 and rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died. Flagler was a firefighter for 21 years and was most recently assigned to Fire Station 83....
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
CBS LA

‘We Are Completely Devastated’ Hundreds Gather Outside Croft House To Mourn Brianna Kupfer,

HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Hundreds gathered in front of Croft House to mourn the death of Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA student who was stabbed to death while working at the furniture store in Hancock Park. “We are completely devastated and can’t even fathom what the family is going through right now,” said Croft House co-owner Alex Segal. According to investigators, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith walked into the furniture store while Kupfer was working alone and stabbed her before fleeing the scene. Police said she texted a friend that she had a “bad vibe” about someone who had entered the store, and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Manslaughter Charges Filed Against Driver Of Autopiloted Tesla Which Killed 2 In Gardena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in Gardena in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week. The driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty. Riad,...
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy