Jewish Leaders And Law Enforcement To Hold Joint News Conference

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Local Jewish leaders and law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will hold a press conference addressing an apparent rise in antisemitism.

“Unfortunately, there is no day, no even a day before or after an attack, where we shouldn’t be vigilant,” said Ivan Wolkind.

Wolkind is the chief operating and financial officer at the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles. He is also the head of the community security initiative for the organization.

“We try to not just be reactive in what we’re doing,” he added.

The announcement comes after a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas last Saturday. The hostages escaped but now local Jewish leaders are coming together with law enforcement to talk about ways to keep people safe.

“We do use these circumstances to make sure that people are keeping their vigilance up,” said Wolkind. “Keeping their training up-to-date and maintaining that security stance that’s appropriate.”

The joint news conference will happen Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Temple Emanual in Beverly Hills.