ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jewish Leaders And Law Enforcement To Hold Joint News Conference

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Local Jewish leaders and law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will hold a press conference addressing an apparent rise in antisemitism.

“Unfortunately, there is no day, no even a day before or after an attack, where we shouldn’t be vigilant,” said Ivan Wolkind.

Wolkind is the chief operating and financial officer at the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles. He is also the head of the community security initiative for the organization.

“We try to not just be reactive in what we’re doing,” he added.

The announcement comes after a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas last Saturday. The hostages escaped but now local Jewish leaders are coming together with law enforcement to talk about ways to keep people safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342Si9_0driTKHm00

COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. All four people who were held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue have been safely released after more than 10 hours of being held captive by a gunman. Yesterday, police responded to a hostage situation after reports of a man with a gun was holding people captive. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“We do use these circumstances to make sure that people are keeping their vigilance up,” said Wolkind. “Keeping their training up-to-date and maintaining that security stance that’s appropriate.”

The joint news conference will happen Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Temple Emanual in Beverly Hills.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Local law enforcement holds forum on fentanyl

Watch the livestream here. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement leaders held a public forum on fentanyl and the impact it is having on Kern County Thursday evening. Local leaders spoke during a panel discussion Thursday on fentanyl and the “silent epidemic” of people abusing the synthetic opioid. Bakersfield Recovery Services hosted the panel […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
messenger-news.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

EAST TEXAS – National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a holiday that falls on January 9th every year and helps citizens come together and show appreciation for their local law enforcement. It’s a day on which citizens can take the time to show police officers that their work is appreciated and that they understand how difficult their job can be. It’s also a good day for police officers and citizens to come together and make safer communities.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Eunice News

Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards applications open through March 31

Applications for Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA’s) 2022 Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards will remain open through March 31 for Louisiana offices. Three $25,000 awards will be granted to each of the following: district attorney’s office; sheriff’s office; and troop or section of the Louisiana State Police doing outstanding work in their fields. Applications are found at www.cfacadiana…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KEYT

US law enforcement officials aim to reassure Jewish community in wake of hostage standoff

Top Biden administration law enforcement officials — including the FBI director, the attorney general and the Homeland Security secretary — sought to reassure more than 1,000 members of the Orthodox Jewish community during a teleconference meeting Tuesday that the federal government recognizes the severity of the recent hostage standoff in Texas and is prepared to promote greater security efforts.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Antisemitism#Hostage#Jewish#Cbsla#British#Congregation
CBS Miami

SW Miami-Dade Man Accused Of Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade man was arrested after he reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer at a school. On Thursday Erick Moore Jr., 18, went to Miami Palmetto Senior High wearing a jacket with the wording “Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department” and a state of Florida corrections department ID, according to his arrest report. While talking with the staff and two police officers, they noticed that he was wearing a belt with a handcuff case and a pouch with what appeared to be a gun inside. When asked if he was just hired by the corrections department he replied “Yes”...
MIAMI, FL
El Paso News

REPLAY: City/County hold join news conference on COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint news conference on Wednesday on Covid-19 in the Borderland. According to City/County officials majority of the new cases of COVID in the southwest region are Omicron. “Omicron is over 90 percent of all...
EL PASO, TX
signalscv.com

Law enforcement, local leaders confront repeat crime offenders

While reported instances of crime have seen a relative hike over the last year, current law enforcement data shows an aggregate level of decreasing crime in the Santa Clarita Valley. The city of Santa Clarita reported a total of 2,316 Part 1 crimes in 2020, and 2,381 Part 1 crimes...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kpq.com

Law Enforcement Scam on the Rise

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know about a recurring scam that has been on the rise lately. In each instance, the victim receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asking for personal information or money. Sheriff Kevin...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
polk.mn.us

Law Enforcement Officers

Law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty hits all-time high in 2021. According to preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Fund (NLEOMF), as of December 31, 2021, 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement. officers died in the line-of-duty in 2021. This is...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison Join Frosh In Pushing For ‘Ghost’ Gun Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joined Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and officials from across the state on Thursday to push for a ban on homemade firearms known as “ghost” guns. Calling the level of gun violence in the state “unacceptably high,” Frosh said the privately made guns, which do not have serial numbers, are not legally classified as regular firearms, allowing buyers to skirt background checks. “As they specifically advertise, in an hour, or even less, you can have a functional handgun,” the attorney general said of online “ghost” gun kits. “We can no...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy