Verana Health, a company that analyzes real-world patient data to provide insights about drugs, has raised $150 million to fuel an expansion of its technology. Data from more than 20,000 healthcare providers and 70 electronic health records systems are managed by the San Francisco-based digital health company. The analysis from Verana’s technology, VeraQ, provides information for physicians, who can get a better understanding of a patient’s condition and the best treatment options, and for life science companies that use the data to guide clinical research.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO