IRS Tax Refund 2022: When Will the IRS Start Releasing Tax Refunds? [latest Updates]
By Kathleen Sanford
1 day ago
Will the tax filing season in 2022 be regular? According to tax expert Ken Berry, it’s unlikely that everything will remain the same in Spring 2022 as in 2019. Covid-19 will remain a worry, specific stimulus tax provisions will continue to be difficult for some filers, and new tax regulations may...
MILLIONS of eligible taxpayers will get an automatic $125 payment after they file their tax returns this year. Residents in Indiana are due to get the check either by direct payment or through the mail after filing their 2021 tax returns. State law requires officials to hand taxpayers a refund...
moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of Kentucky? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of last year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, there is definitely money coming for you. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, so it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible.
Every year when people prepare for tax season, they’re usually made aware of changes. 2022 is not any different with changes from the IRS. 2021 saw major inflation rates, resulting in adjustments by the IRS. While these changes won’t necessarily impact this year’s tax return, they will impact 2023....
WASHINGTON (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021, could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
It's tax time! With filing season beginning on Jan. 24, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding all taxpayers on several key items to consider when filing their federal income tax returns this year.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — January 26 is the first day to file your federal tax return, and most Americans will be getting a refund.
Last year, 167 million tax returns were filed in the United States, and most of those taxpayers – 122 million – got a refund. How soon you get that refund, say the experts, depends on how you file that original return.
“Do what you can absolutely to e-file and choose direct deposit. Paper is not necessarily IRS’ friend. It hasn’t been during the pandemic,” Raphael Tulino, a spokesperson for the IRS, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.
In fact, says...
Paying your taxes online in the US is about to get a whole lot more difficult as the IRS has revealed that taxpayers' existing credentials will no longer work beginning this summer. Instead, the government agency is partnering with a third-party identity verification service called ID.me that requires users to...
Most people are preparing their taxes, and some are wondering how much of the child tax credit they can expect in their refund. The short answer is it depends, but many will see at least half of it. Those who received payments in advance will likely see the second half...
Tax season starts very soon -- the IRS recently announced Monday, Jan. 24 as the first day you can file your taxes. It also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Advance payments ended in December, but there's still...
The IRS recently announced that tax filing eligibility begins on January 24 this year, 17 days earlier than last year. In an attempt to streamline the process amidst an ongoing pandemic and funding woes, the IRS issued some guidance in hopes of avoiding too many challenges. “The pandemic continues to...
Tax season is right around the corner, starting Monday, Jan. 24. And even if you're not planning to file until the April 15 deadline -- or after if you're filing an extension -- you should consider setting up direct deposit with the IRS. Not only can this help you get your tax refund much quicker, but it will also help you get any other money owed to you faster (for instance, child tax credit money).
THERE are ten rarely known tax deductions all Americans should be aware of when filing their taxes this year - and it could save you thousands. Starting January 24, taxpayers can officially begin filing their tax returns, and a W-2 form is a key document you’ll need. A W-2...
It should be pretty clear by now that 2022 is going to be nothing like the stimulus check-filled year we got in 2021. The inability of congressional Democrats to pass President Biden’s 12-month extension of the expanded monthly child tax credit checks has seen to that. However, just because the monthly checks have ended, that doesn’t mean the child tax credit has gone away entirely. You can still get a credit for up to $2,000 per child this year, as we detailed here. And there’s a related benefit...
The Internal Revenue Service is going to start requiring users of its online tax payment system to provide a selfie to a third-party company in order to access their accounts. Beginning in summer 2022, users who need to log on to the IRS' website to access the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, check online accounts, get their tax transcript, receive an Identity Protection PIN or view an online payment agreement will need to create an account with identity verification company ID.me.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark your calendars — the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday.
If you’re expecting to get money back, federal officials say there may be delays.
The IRS is warning it could be a tough tax season thanks to the pandemic, from staffing issues to lack of funding and a huge backlog.
As of Dec. 31, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, noting it had to correct significantly more errors on tax returns than previous years.
But experts say there are ways to avoid major delays.
“The federal still allows paper filing, but it’s...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next Monday is the first day to file your 2021 tax returns, and this year you may get a slightly larger tax refund because of last year’s child tax credit.
When President Biden and the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan last year without Republican support, most Americans got an additional $1,400 stimulus check. That’s not taxable.
In addition, families with children got a partial advance of a child tax credit. You get the rest of that credit when you file your tax return this year.
“That credit, up to half of the enhanced version, was distributed last year. The...
As if the 2022 tax filing season couldn't get any more complicated -- with IRS rules changes and reconciling federal stimulus funds and credits -- if you bought or sold cryptocurrency in 2021 you may...
Taxes can get complicated, but most of the common mistakes that filers make on their tax return are simple. However, one small error could hold up your tax return or refund for weeks or months -- or...
