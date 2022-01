Are you fan of all six seasons of breaking bad and you want to know about season 7 so here is all the information about it. It is an American television series, it is basically the crime drama, serial drama, thriller, black comedy, tragedy series it is created by Vince Gilligan, starring Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Rj Mitte, the composer of the series is Dave porter, , the country of origin is united states and the original language is the English and spanish , the number of seasons are 5 and number of episodes are 62.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO