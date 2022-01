11 a.m. vs. Rutgers • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) will try to halt a four-game losing streak Saturday coming off a COVID-19 pause to play Rutgers at home. With only seven scholarship players last Sunday, Minnesota fell 81-71 against Iowa at home. Ben Johnson is still looking for his first Big Ten victory at Williams Arena after only beating Michigan on the road Dec. 11. The Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2) have four victories at home in league play, but they've also won on road at Maryland. They have four straight wins against the Gophers in the series, including 77-70 in overtime last season for the program's first victory ever at the Barn.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO