ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Tales from the crypto: lira crisis fuels Bitcoin boom in Turkey

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlTZo_0driRKV200
A cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul.

In the offices of AltCoin, a cryptocurrency hub tucked away in a sidestreet in Istanbul’s bustling Kadıköy neighbourhood, two wall-mounted TV sets showed the live value of currencies bitcoin and Ethereum, both graphs sloping downwards.

AltCoin’s all-male inhabitants were not worried – in the chaotic world of cryptocurrency, their fortunes could soon change.

“A lot of people come here, some are rich, some are poor. But the target is always getting rich – although a lot of people think that if they invest a hundred dollars, they will get a million,” said one founder of AltCoin known only as Shark, who pointedly added that he has trademarked his nickname.

“Other people come here to take their first lessons in the technical side of crypto, and then start to trade,” he said.

AltCoin was founded to teach Turkish citizens about how to invest in cryptocurrencies, which provide a digital, decentralised alternative to the mainstream financial system.

Cryptocurrency trading has boomed in popularity in Turkey during a financial crisis that halved the value of the lira last year, while inflation recently surged above 30%, a two-decade high.

While most Turkish citizens looking to avoid the devaluation of their savings in lira tend to reinvest in dollars or gold, an increasing number of younger investors see cryptocurrencies as the way forward.

This has drawn the ire of the government, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who declared that “we are in a war against Bitcoin” and recently unveiled a programme to encourage Turkish citizens to switch their savings to lira and stash the cash in the banks.

To cryptocurrency believers, the increasing lack of trust in government solutions is proof that digital currencies are the best alternative to Turkey’s embattled lira.

Yet whether cryptocurrencies genuinely provide an opportunity to get rich is unclear. Evangelists such as the AltCoin founders say that if the influx of unknowing investors risk falling prey to scams or simply wasting their money, it is the fault of the individual.

“People play at cryptocurrency trading like they’re gambling, like betting,” said Shark. I ask if this means people are essentially trying to gamble in order to get rich. “Yes, yes. It’s exactly like betting,” he said, laughing.

Shark declined to reveal how much money he has made through cryptocurrency investments, citing concerns that the government might suddenly swoop in and tax his gains.

AltCoin members – by their own estimates – have trained more than 300 people since the hub started five years ago, and more attend a weekly event they host to preach the wonders of crypto.

But they are careful how they operate in an uncertain regulatory environment, sticking purely to teaching people how to trade rather than directly assisting or discussing the benefits of any one currency. “We’re providing a point of view,” said Shark.

Cryptocurrencies exist in a legal grey area in Turkey. The government banned their use to pay for goods and services in April last year, while trading them is still permitted.

Several exchanges, where citizens can trade lira or usually US dollars for cryptocurrency, have closed in recent months amid confusion over the trade’s legal status. Others have closed following high-profile scandals, such as the exchange Thodex, which shut down after the owner fled the country taking at least $2bn (£1.5bn) in funds with him.

But for some, the sense that others are getting rich outweighs their own sense of risk. “The huge volatility encourages people, as well as the news that other people made profits from previous bull runs,” said one crypto investor, who asked to be identified only by his initials, BG.

BG owns a digital media agency, and began investing in cryptocurrencies in 2017. “Even my mother is asking me to help her invest in Bitcoin now,” he said. “This started with the young, and now older people are interested. They give their money to their children or younger people and say: ‘Invest this for me, let’s see how it goes.’

“The risk is not investing itself, it’s because people might invest in unregulated exchanges without any protection from the government and end up losing all their money.”

The true size of the cryptocurrency market in Turkey is hard to estimate as many of the figures are produced by the industry itself. Bitcoin.com, a news site associated with the cryptocurrency, said in December that Turkey had surpassed a million trades a day.

An estimated 5 million people in Turkey currently operate cryptocurrency trading accounts, according to politicians seeking to regulate the trade.

“While there’s clearly some segment of the market that can invest in cryptocurrency, I don’t think it’s for the average consumer to all hold a bit of crypto,” said Ganesh Viswanath-Natraj, an expert in the relationship between cryptocurrency and emerging markets at Warwick Business School.

Viswanath-Natraj pointed to the appeal of cryptocurrency in countries such as Turkey or Venezuela where inflation is high, but added that consumers are more likely to benefit if they choose so-called stablecoins, whose value is pegged to external factors such as the dollar. “The day-to-day fluctuations in Bitcoin are in the order of 10%, it’s high, so I wouldn’t advocate a complete reshuffle of savings to speculative cryptocurrencies,” he said.

Following a steep drop in the value of the lira last December, Erdoğan announced a new financial scheme to encourage citizens to deposit their money in Turkish banks to raise the value of the currency. The scheme has attracted 90bn lira (£4.7bn) in deposits, but little of this has reportedly come from foreign currency as intended.

“It’s a win-win opportunity on paper,” said BG. He said he declined to participate, as the programme requires long-term investments. Others, he said, felt it was simply too risky to trust the government.

“People opposed to the government, those that support the [political] opposition, they have trust issues,” he said. “Once you have trust issues, you don’t convert your money and enrol in a government campaign like this. It’s a good idea on paper but fundamentally it won’t solve any economic problems. Long-term, it’s not going to help anything.”

As the government attempts to encourage lira investments, Turkey’s parliament is drafting a law to regulate cryptocurrency markets, currently the subject of fierce debate among crypto enthusiasts.

Some fear undue regulation in an industry where freedom is prized. Others say that limited regulation is necessary to protect consumers from predatory exchanges.

Professional traders such as Bünyamin Emeç were dismissive of the government’s attempts to regulate the industry. “They have no clue what they’re doing, and decisions will be made by people who don’t understand how cryptocurrency works,” he said.

The appeal of engaging with an industry without government interference is also seen by some like Emeç as a reason to invest. “I call on people to move towards these liberating [trading] platforms – this is my mission, basically. It’s a way of life,” he said.

Emeç said continuing to invest in cryptocurrency was the only way for him to recoup $10m in digital currency trading losses and a Bitcoin scam that cost him more than $1m. “It’s a very volatile market, so I can only get that amount of money back through the same market,” he said.

Additional reporting: Gökçe Saraçoğlu

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Us Dollar#Cryptocurrency#Turkish
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash becomes even more drastic as crypto owners lose hundreds of billions

An already dramatic crash in the crypto markets has become yet more drastic, with bitcoin and other digital currencies losing hundreds of billions of dollars from their value.Bitcoin has now fallen 16.8 per cent over the last week. Other coins have seen even more dramatic losses: ethereum is now down 25 per cent.That follows what was already the worst start of the year for bitcoin in history. After hitting a record high of almost $68,000 (£50,000) in November, it is now worth under $35,000.Bitcoin’s price had already taken a major hit on Thursday night into Friday, when it fell...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Dramatic price crash hits BTC amid growing fears of ‘crypto winter’

Bitcoin has seen yet another plunge, as the crypto market experiences yet another blow in a difficult star to the year.The whole market has dropped around 9 per cent, with high trading volumes and almost all digital currencies seeing dramatic falls.Supporters had hoped that cryptocurrency could start to stabilise after bitcoin’s most difficult start to a year ever, and amid possibly supportive news such as rising inflation. But it has instead continued to drop, and the market is seeing yet another sell-off.You can follow all the latest bitcoin developments, as well as news from other leading cryptocurrencies, right here. Read More Bank CEO predicts bitcoin price will hit new record high in 2022
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Crypto liquidations pass $700M as altcoins take a hit from Bitcoin sinking below $40K

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower on Friday after an overnight bout of volatility sent the largest cryptocurrency to six-month lows. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. $40,000 optimism unwinds. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reversing at $38,250 after shedding over $4,000 in hours. Circling $39,000 at...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

$200 Billion Gone From Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Dumped to 6-Month Low (Market Watch)

The bears have complete control over the cryptocurrency market with $200 billion gone in a day as BTC dumped below $40K. Bitcoin dropped by more than $5,000 in hours and dumped to its lowest price point in roughly six months. The altcoins are also deep in the red, with Ethereum sliding below $4,000 and the entire market cap losing about $200 billion in a day.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

The Sudden Boom In The World Of Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin started in 2008 as the first cryptocurrency to succeed using blockchain technology. A lot of skepticism has ensued over the years about its validity. There have also been backlashes from the public over its damaging effect on the economy. However, bitcoin has gained enormous popularity because of the market value it has reached over the years. Presently, it is one of the most valuable assets. With its rise in popularity and bitcoin price,several other cryptocurrencies known as Altcoins have also risen significantly in value.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
b975.com

Turkey’s Erdogan working on steps to boost interest in lira, media say

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was pleased with the lower volatility of the lira and that the government was working on steps to increase interest in the currency, state media reported on Tuesday. “Slowly, in a gradual way and without haste, the lira will get firmer, interest...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A hard rain is coming for UK’s crypto boom

In recent years, ads for crypto have been plastered over billboards across the U.K. capital — fuelling a boom in trading that has led to a few slaps from the advertising standards watchdog. In December, the Advertising Standards Authority banned seven crypto ads for “irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers’...
MARKETS
Reuters

Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

Jan 17 (Reuters) - As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Some industry watchers point to the underlying stability of such long-term investments as potentially promising indicators for...
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Troy couple lose $44K in Bitcoin from crypto scam

FOX 2 - "Anytime it’s 'You need to give me something first, and I’ll give you something bigger in return, that is a big red flag,'" said David Derigiotis. But people are still getting duped by this get-rich crypto currency scheme -- including a couple in Troy - who police say was contacted by two people via WhatsApp and Telegram.
TROY, MI
The Guardian

The Guardian

124K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy