Baltimore guys with guns: Would you please take a few minutes to read this? Maybe you could read it out loud to your friends, who probably also have guns. Maybe hit the mute button on the TV and read it so everyone in the room can hear it. I’m asking you, please, to stop shooting. Just stop. And if you haven’t shot anyone yet, don’t start. We can’t keep going like this. We’ve had seven ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO