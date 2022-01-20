Isaiah Cochran - Why Primary Care: Pathography

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a primary care physician? Why is a primary care physician so important? How can I go about making sure that I am being seen by my primary care physician as often as possible? These are three questions to address. People remember the heyday of medicine. This was...

nwahomepage.com

The importance of having a Primary Care Physician

“A primary care physician treats numerous illnesses”, says Dr. Steven Spencer with Washington Regional Fayetteville Family Clinic. “Injuries can run the gamut from young children, older adults, preventive care, as well as diagnosing chronic medical problems and treating chronic medical problems. So there’s a whole host of things that your primary care doctor can perform for you. Primary care doctors take care of a wide variety of illnesses. Commonly, we treat high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid conditions. We also see a variety of other, less common chronic illnesses. And if we need to, we will refer those to a specialist for further care. Going to see your primary care provider for illnesses can be beneficial because your primary care provider knows the medications that you’re taking. They know the illnesses that you’ve had in the past. They may even know your family history. They may know your family. They may have some insight into what kind of problem you’re really having and having insight to patients issues can help you diagnose more correctly and look at other things that you’re more concerned about. To find a primary care provider, visit wregional.com/clinics to find a provider near you, or give us a call at Fayetteville Family Clinic at 479-404-1200.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Healthcare IT News

Evaluating AI digital assistants for primary care physicians

Studies show the majority of U.S. physicians and clinicians feel burned out when going to work, and indicate clerical burdens – including clinical documentation – are a major contributor to burnout. For primary care physicians, a new class of technologies – AI-powered digital assistants – is improving capacity...
HEALTH
kymkemp.com

SoHum Health Offering Pediatric Primary Care

SoHum Health Community Clinic is thrilled to welcome a new Pediatric Nurse Practitioner to their practice. Laura Mojica, PNP is a board-certified Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant with 20 years’ experience working in local hospitals providing obstetric, newborn, and lactation care. She transitioned to pediatric primary care in 2021 and will see patients at Southern Humboldt Community Clinic on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sanjuanjournal.com

Eventide drops insurance and switches to Direct Primary Care

Eventide Health will become a Direct Primary Care service on March 31. This kind of care is similar to a concierge service, but the prices will be lower than what a concierge offers. Dr. William House of Eventide Health said, “Since arriving on the healthcare landscape in the early to...
HEALTH SERVICES
mhealthintelligence.com

First Stop Health Launches Virtual Primary Care Service

The service is available via an application, website, or the telephone and includes three components: 24/7 access to urgent care through telemedicine, scheduling options for preventive care virtual visits, and scheduling options for chronic care virtual visits. Healthcare consumers can schedule appointments with a preferred clinician from First Stop Health's...
HEALTH SERVICES
orlandomedicalnews.com

Éamonn S. Byrnes - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

“I would prefer not to, thanks” the patient replied flatly. His response caught me off guard. I was not quite sure what I was expecting in response, but the confidence and speed with which he replied was unexpected. As a medical student it is our job to learn as much as possible to eventually provide patients with the best quality care available. Surely patients who are able to, and are not financially constrained will take full advantage of the best treatments available, right? Why would a patient in their right mind voluntarily choose to forgo potentially lifesaving treatment?
HEALTH
dailynurse.com

Could Medicare Supported NP Training Help Counter the Primary Care Shortage?

A new Pennsylvania study published in Health Affairs shows that Medicare support for clinical training for nurse practitioners would increase their numbers and address the national shortage of primary care. The study, by researchers at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inquirer and Mirror

New primary-care doctor, nurse practitioner join hospital

(Jan. 18, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital announced two new hires this week: primary-care physician Dr. Alexinna Johns and Deborah Moss-Gail, a nurse practitioner. Both started work last week. Johns is currently accepting new patients while Moss-Gail said she will be taking on new patients shortly. In her short time on...
NANTUCKET, MA
Daily Gazette

MVP adds virtual primary care; first such option in NY for Medicaid members

SCHENECTADY — People insured through MVP Health Care can now get primary care consultations on the phone or computer through a new telemedicine program. The Schenectady-based health insurer recently announced the partnership with Galileo, and said it would supplement in–person visits for patients who have a primary care physician or replace them for patients that don’t.
SCHENECTADY, NY
kcur.org

Why some Missouri doctors are ditching the insurance system for ‘direct primary care’ clinics

Dr. Lauren Mitchell thinks she’s found the next wave of health care. It’s called direct primary care, and insurance co-payments aren’t necessary. Patients at Mitchell’s clinic in Cottleville, Missouri, pay an initial enrollment fee, plus a monthly membership fee ranging from $15 to $85, depending on their age. The fee allows for unlimited visits, with no extra charge. She promises to be more affordable and accessible than other doctor’s offices owned by hospital systems.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
clevelandclinic.org

What Is a Primary Care Provider?

A primary care provider is often your first stop for care. Working with a team, PCPs provide you and your family with comprehensive, continuous and compassionate care.
HEALTH SERVICES
lcmchealth.org

5 reasons to make Primary Care a priority this year

NOLA, it’s been a challenging couple of years for all of us. Our routines and plans were disrupted, our celebrations were delayed, and our definition of “normal” has been flipped upside-down. It’s no wonder we could all use a little extra TLC about now. With COVID-19...
HEALTH SERVICES
orlandomedicalnews.com

Brian Thedy Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

Today should be relatively straightforward, just another typical day of rounding and seeing patients in the office I thought to myself as I sat at the computer and reviewed the day’s patient census for both the clinic and the hospital. We had two patients in labor as well as a full day of scheduled outpatient obstetrical visits in the clinic. I was looking forward to seeing my first patient in the hospital; I had been helping to take care of her for the past four weeks leading up to her delivery, and it was finally time for her to deliver her first baby after weeks of patiently waiting. I entered her room and exchanged pleasantries with her and her husband, whom I had heard many stories about, though had yet to meet in person due to visitor restrictions implemented several months prior to help curb the spread of COVID-19. We discussed subjects I considered to be routine; her laboratory studies on admission came back normal, her fetal heart rate tracing was stable and reassuring, and she was in latent labor. I told her we would check back on her later that day to see how she was progressing, but that she was in good hands with the nurses, who would keep a watchful eye on her and her baby.
HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

Why Idaho primary care clinics are on the frontline of the Omicron surge

Medical clinics around Idaho have been overwhelmed with a huge influx of patients as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly through the population. One of the Treasure Valley’s largest health care providers — the Primary Health Medical Group — hasn’t been able to keep up with demand.
IDAHO STATE
orlandomedicalnews.com

Joseph Rudy - Patient Centered Ethics: Pathography

One of the most special aspects about being a medical professional is not only treating/diagnosing patients but also the ability to know individuals during some of the most private and memorable events in their lives. This past year, I was able to experience the highs and lows of medicine. From the pure elation of helping deliver a healthy baby to also being present when life altering diagnoses or events were broke to family members. Throughout my third year of medical school, I had the privilege of being a part of many intimate moments in patients’ lives.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana's CenterWell Senior Primary Care to expand to 12 state markets

Humana subsidiary CenterWell Senior Primary Care, the largest senior-oriented primary care provider in the nation, is expanding its reach to 12 states. Between 2022 and early 2023, CenterWell will create an additional 26 care centers and enter Arizona, Kentucky and Tennessee for the first time, according to the Jan. 20 news release.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Scoop: Medicaid-focused Circulo acquires primary care startup Huddle

Circulo Health, an Ohio-based insurance startup focused on people who use Medicaid, has quietly acquired primary care provider Huddle Health, Axios has learned. Circulo is also said to have partnered with telehealth startup Brave Health to deliver tele-psychiatry services. Why it matters: Much of the recent healthcare buzz has focused...
BUSINESS
physicianspractice.com

What the future of direct primary care looks like

Why you should pay attention to the future of direct primary care. The vast majority of our country’s healthcare delivery is paid for using an insurance-based fee-for-service (FFS) model. However Warren Buffet has accurately described this status quo as the “tapeworm of the economy.” The overwhelming number of physicians who are increasingly seeking to escape the way in which they’re forced to practice medicine today would likely agree.
HEALTH SERVICES

