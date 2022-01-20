Isaiah Cochran - Why Primary Care: Pathography

Today should be relatively straightforward, just another typical day of rounding and seeing patients in the office I thought to myself as I sat at the computer and reviewed the day’s patient census for both the clinic and the hospital. We had two patients in labor as well as a full day of scheduled outpatient obstetrical visits in the clinic. I was looking forward to seeing my first patient in the hospital; I had been helping to take care of her for the past four weeks leading up to her delivery, and it was finally time for her to deliver her first baby after weeks of patiently waiting. I entered her room and exchanged pleasantries with her and her husband, whom I had heard many stories about, though had yet to meet in person due to visitor restrictions implemented several months prior to help curb the spread of COVID-19. We discussed subjects I considered to be routine; her laboratory studies on admission came back normal, her fetal heart rate tracing was stable and reassuring, and she was in latent labor. I told her we would check back on her later that day to see how she was progressing, but that she was in good hands with the nurses, who would keep a watchful eye on her and her baby.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO