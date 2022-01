We have come a long way in the digital transformation journey. In little over a decade, identification and authentication solutions, paired with mobile phones and tablets now allow us to do many things on the move, including major purchases and other types of transactions that used to require physical presence and the formal signing of documents. Nevertheless, isolated pockets remain where an old fashion hand signature is still required, particularly for transactions needing legal recognition, and those conducted across borders. However, this is also changing, and in the European Union (EU), remote qualified signing is enabling more transactions than ever before.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO