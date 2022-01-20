ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Jan. 12: Contra Costa Superior Court docket for "civil petition" cases

By Northern California Record
norcalrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following cases categorized as "civil petition" were on...

norcalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy