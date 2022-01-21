Idaho State runs win streak to nine with 69-63 victory over Weber State

Dora Goles was sprinting like someone was chasing her with a knife. Idaho State’s senior guard streaked up the court, trailing a Weber State player, trying to do anything she could to prevent a layup. So Goles caught up, stuck her hand in and batted it out of bounds.

Crisis averted.

She didn’t flash much of a smile — that part was pretty uncharacteristic for her — but for the Bengals, those were the types of plays that captured their 69-63 win over Weber State Thursday night. In its ninth straight win, Idaho State followed a porous start with a defensive masterclass, a film study in rotations and deflections and rebounds that would make Dennis Rodman blush.

Goles’ play described one of the Bengals’ better hustle plays, but more often, they played so well that they didn’t need to make many. There’s a reason Idaho State held Weber State to numbers like 38% shooting, 13 turnovers, a 39-34 advantage on the glass: The Bengals are too experienced, too smart, too athletic to make many costly mistakes on defense. So they used those qualities to force the Wildcats into taking shots that just looked… off.

“I think that’s our identity — defense and rebounding,” Idaho State guard Estefania Ors said. “With that, we’ll have our offense. But our identity is defense and rebounding.”

Even so, for all the defensive improvements Idaho State made as the game unfolded, the hosts tried their darndest to let this one slip away.

Up eight with a shade under a minute left, the Bengals (11-6, 7-1 Big Sky) threatened to unravel at the worst time. After senior Montana Oltrogge hit a free throw, Weber State scored five of the next six points, drawing within four with 30 seconds to play. Jadyn Matthews connected on a triple, then a layup.

Except that’s when Idaho State’s defense revved back to life. Ors, who totaled 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting, knocked down two free throws. On the other end, Weber State missed a pair of free throws. The Wildcats gave themselves another chance with an offensive rebound — the hosts rebounded well, not perfectly — but they couldn’t turn it into points. Ors responded with two more free throws, sealing the win.

Ten minutes after it went final, it reminded Ors of one part of the Bengals’ practice: When they do free throw shooting competitions.

“If I lose, everyone goes…” she started — then she gasped for effect. Sitting next to her, Tomekia Whitman laughed.

“I hate to lose. Everyone knows that I hate to lose,” Ors said. “So they’ll rub it in my face.”

Ors hasn’t felt that in awhile, not in games at least. Idaho State hasn’t dropped a contest since the first week of December. Since, the Bengals have reeled off nine straight wins, getting outings like the ones they got Thursday night: Whitman posted 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Diaba Konate recorded 13 points. Oltrogge connected on a pair of long balls en route to 11 points.

That helps explain how the Bengals turned things around in such a compelling way. Down 20-9, they looked listless on offense, lost on defense. They yielded a 13-0 run, giving up triples, mid-range shots, even backdoor layups.

Then something clicked. They contested shots at the rim, pushed in transition and found easy offense. Ors splashed both of her two triples on fast break opportunities. In that department, Idaho State tallied 13 points, which won’t raise many eyebrows — until you remember that’s how they swung the game.

“We want to win on defense,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said.

The Bengals are doing that with ease. They’re also doing it with a short rotation.

On Thursday, all five ISU starters — Ellie Smith, Oltrogge, Whitman, Ors, Konate — all logged 30-plus minutes. The only bench player to eclipse the eight-minute mark was Goles, who is still making her way back from a finger injury that’s steadily improving.

Translation: In effect, the Bengals are playing with a six-player rotation. In recent games, with guard Callie Bourne sidelined for another several weeks with a shoulder injury, Sobolewski has tried to steal minutes with reserves like Finley Garnett and Anaya Bernard, Jordan Sweeney and Kayla Salmons. On occasion, they’ve produced for Idaho State, but the reality is Sobolewski trusts his veterans most.

For good reason, of course. But it’s fair to wonder: Is a six-player rotation sustainable?

“We don’t practice those guys on Mondays. They get Sunday and Monday off,” Sobolewski laughed. “I’m very aware of it. The big (lopsided) wins are really beneficial because you can rest people more, and you can also get your bench more experience. That’s how I look at it: saving some legs.

“But I think we’re in good enough shape and it’s the right people that know how to bounce back. You’ve got to do it in the conference tournament. When you get into a conference tournament situation, you’d better know how to play two tough games back to back. So it’s good for us.”

Good luck finding someone predicting a blowout on Saturday. That’s when Idaho State will host Southern Utah, a game for first place in the Big Sky. The Thunderbirds have won five straight, including nine of their last 10.

That’s the thing, though: Sobolewski knows the stakes. He also knows the game is taking place in January. After Thursday, the Bengals have a dozen more games.

Said Sobolewski: “How could the world end just 12 games into it?”