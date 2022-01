•The Niagara Falls Public Library, the Main and Lasalle branches, will be closed Tuesday. They will reopen Wednesday. •Niagara County Rural Transportation has canceled all service for Tuesday. It noted, “With the large accumulation of snow, the fact that some streets are still not fully plowed and many corners are hidden with large snow banks, we are concerned about the safety of our riders, especially those who may be forced to wait in the street for buses.”

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO