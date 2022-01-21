ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StoryWalk® at Slay/Baker Park

Join TCPL at Slay/Baker park to read a...

#Picture Book#Storywalk#Slay Baker Park
thecolonytx.gov

Computer Basics: Saving and Finding Files

Discover how your computer is organized, including files and folders, and discover how to find what you're looking for. Space is limited to 6 people, so registration is required starting Friday, January 7, 2022 at tcpl.ticketleap.com.
COMPUTERS
thecolonytx.gov

Registration begins for January Spice Club Kits

Each month, Spice Club features two spices or mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions or cuisines. Along with a sample of both featured spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide TCPL resources to find even more recipes and ideas. January's Featured Spices:
RECIPES
thecolonytx.gov

Teen Program: Make Your Own Mug!

Teens and tweens are invited to join TCPL to personalize a mug by drawing on a design of their choice. This come-and-go program is open to teens and tweens in grades 6-12. No registration is required.
KIDS
