Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses recent gold and silver price strength and lays out CPM Group's price forecast over the rest of the first quarter and the remainder of 2022. He also discusses economic and political factors likely to support gold and silver investment demand and prices in 2022, and why inflation may take a back seat to other investor concerns as the year progresses.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO