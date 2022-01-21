ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers Promote Brandon Gomes to General Manager

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers promoted former MLB player Brandon Gomes...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Brandon Gomes
#Retirement
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Friedman: New Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes brings ‘pretty rare executive profile’

LOS ANGELES — As a pitcher, Brandon Gomes was not a unique talent. A 17th-round draft pick in 2007, he made the majors in 2011 and had an ERA-plus of 92 – just below league average – over parts of five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. Even once he debuted in the big leagues, he was never secure in that status and pitched as much in the minors (163-1/3 innings) as he did in the majors (167) before retiring in June 2016 after being released from the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A team.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Rare qualifications helped Brandon Gomes rise quickly to Dodger GM

After the 2016 season, a Major League team called the Dodgers in hopes of interviewing then-coordinator of pitching performance Brandon Gomes about a Major League pitching coach role. Two years later, a team called to interview Gomes for an assistant general manager position. In the past couple years, more requests...
MLB
Lancaster Online

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes found his calling during his many stints in the minors

LOS ANGELES — You won't find the most influential stat of Brandon Gomes' playing career on the back of any baseball card. During five major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays between 2011 and 2015, the right-handed reliever racked up 173 appearances, 144 strikeouts and a 4.20 ERA. He was part of two teams that reached the postseason. He once drew a bases-loaded walk as a hitter, the only time in his career he reached base.
MLB
