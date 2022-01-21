Dodgers Promote Brandon Gomes to General Manager

The Dodgers have one of the longest and richest histories of getting players and turning them into big-league names. They've also shown an uncanny knack for being able to pluck guys from the international market and turn them into superstars. So when they announced their recent list of over 30 ...
The Yankees landed three prospects in the Baseball America Top 100 on Wednesday, and also got three in Baseball Prospectus Top 101 released Thursday - but Jasson Dominguez, who was No. 87 in the BA rankings, was left out by BP.
LOS ANGELES — As a pitcher, Brandon Gomes was not a unique talent. A 17th-round draft pick in 2007, he made the majors in 2011 and had an ERA-plus of 92 – just below league average – over parts of five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. Even once he debuted in the big leagues, he was never secure in that status and pitched as much in the minors (163-1/3 innings) as he did in the majors (167) before retiring in June 2016 after being released from the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A team.
After the 2016 season, a Major League team called the Dodgers in hopes of interviewing then-coordinator of pitching performance Brandon Gomes about a Major League pitching coach role. Two years later, a team called to interview Gomes for an assistant general manager position. In the past couple years, more requests...
LOS ANGELES — You won't find the most influential stat of Brandon Gomes' playing career on the back of any baseball card. During five major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays between 2011 and 2015, the right-handed reliever racked up 173 appearances, 144 strikeouts and a 4.20 ERA. He was part of two teams that reached the postseason. He once drew a bases-loaded walk as a hitter, the only time in his career he reached base.
This is the last Five-Tool Newsletter before the results of the BBWAA Hall of Fame election are announced, so I’ll be revealing my hypothetical ballot today. Sure, it has no bearing on the actual process, but it’s fun. And as the lockout drags on, there aren’t too many better things to talk about. ...
The Minnesota Vikings revealed two finalists for their vacant general manager job on Friday — Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Both candidates are relatively young, as Poles is 36 years old and Adofo-Mensah is 40 years old. Poles...
