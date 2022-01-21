ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squirrel Appreciation Day: The best places to find red squirrels in the UK and Ireland

 1 day ago
Lifestyle

With their beautiful red coats, red squirrels have lived in the UK and Ireland for around 10,000 years – but now this lovely creature is only found in limited parts of the countryside.

Larger grey squirrels have won the battle for food and habitat to replace their smaller bushy-tailed cousins across most of England and Wales and The Wildlife Trusts movement warns: “Unfortunately, without conservation management, red squirrels could become extinct in England in approximately 10 years. Time is really running out to save our red squirrels.”

In Ireland, red squirrels have also faced difficulties and Katy Bell, senior conservation officer at Ulster Wildlife, says they “have faced lots of problems across the UK and Ireland because of the introduction of the grey squirrel, which is a non-native, invasive species.”

Red squirrel eating a hazelnut (Alamy/PA)

Bell adds: “They’re not having an easy time of it, along with woodland loss and habitat loss as well.”

Red squirrels are still to be found in Europe, in places such as Germany, Poland, Portugal and Croatia, and in Asian countries including China and Korea.

And closer to home, they can still be spotted in pockets of Wales, parts of England, areas of Ireland and many parts of Scotland.

On Squirrel Appreciation Day (January 21) – which Dr Mel Tonkin from the Scottish Wildlife Trust says “provides an opportunity to talk about one of the most charming and lively British mammals” – here’s a round up of where you can find red squirrels in the UK and Ireland.

Ireland

Ulster Wildlife have two nature reserves in Glenarm and Straidkilly in Co Antrim where red squirrels can be spotted. If visiting Glenarm, Game of Thrones fans may also want to visit Glenarm Castle, which regularly featured in the TV show.

There are several other places where red squirrels can be found in Northern Ireland, including County Derry and County Armagh.

Other parts of Ireland in which red squirrels can be found include Belleek Wood, County Mayo – where red squirrels can be found along nature trails – and Derryclare Nature Reserve, County Galway, where 19 red squirrels were initially introduced to the wood as part of a translocation project in 2005.

Katy Bell says: “In Northern Ireland, our red squirrels are doing quite well at the minute. They’re still in trouble definitely, but they are recovering. So we are seeing lots more of them pop up because of all the conservation work that’s being done on the ground.”

Ulster Wildlife have also launched a red squirrel conservation strategy, which will focus on the long-term aim of conserving red squirrels in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Ms Bell adds that the best time to find red squirrels is “early in the morning when there’s not as many people around, when people aren’t dog walking… be very quiet and look up in the canopies because sometimes you’ll hear them before you see them”.

Scotland

Res squirrel looking at the camera (Scottish Wildlife Trust/Keilidh Ewan/PA)

In Scotland, the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels (SSRS) project was launched in 2009 to preserve red squirrel levels.

The project is led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, and partners include NatureScot, Scottish Forestry, Scottish Land & Estates, RSPB Scotland and the Red Squirrel Survival Trust.

Project manager Dr Mel Tonkin says: “Despite significant decline in recent decades, most of the UK’s red squirrels are found in Scotland and there are still many places to see them, from the country estates of the Scottish Borders to the Caledonian pine forests of the Highlands.”

She also says that red squirrels are returning to Aberdeen, and the city’s Hazlehead Park is a popular hotspot for red squirrels.

In order to gain red squirrels’ attention, Tonkin says people can provide food such as “peanuts or shelled hazelnuts”, but should make sure no grey squirrels are nearby.England

There are several places where red squirrels can still be found in England, according to the National Trust.

Red Squirrels near Carrbridge, Strathspey and Badenoch, Highland, Scotland (Alamy/PA)

Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, a National Trust property in Northumberland that features ornamental and ancient woodland, is a good place to search for red squirrels and visitors should make sure to keep their eyes up and at the trees. Take on the 2.5 mile Allen Banks Morralee Tarn walk, and you may well spot a red squirrel as you head into the woods.

The National Trust have teamed up with Penrith and District Red Squirrel Group to prevent red squirrel levels from dropping further in the area around Aira Force, a 70 foot waterfall in the Lake District. Visitors are advised to don sturdy footwear to take on one of the trails here and also to arrive early in the morning or later in the evening, as the walks will be quieter and the red squirrels and birds are usually more active at these times.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight has no grey squirrels (it’s an offence to introduce them there) and boasts a thriving population of around 3,500 red squirrels. Borthwood Copse, where paths wind through ancient oak woods, is one good place to look for them.

Wales

Sarah-Kay Purdon, mid-Wales red squirrel officer at The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, says that there are a few “pockets” left where red squirrels can be found, which include Anglesey and the Clocaenog Forest.

The National Trust has a walk at Plas Newydd House and Garden in Anglesey where nature lovers might see red squirrels, as well as breathtaking views of Snowdonia.

Ms Purdon advises that people should look at the tail of a squirrel if they want to know if they have spotted an elusive red one.She says: “Grey squirrels have a halo effect… where their fur changes colour, whereas red squirrels don’t have that. Their tail tends to be uniform.”

Phys.org

UK red squirrel conservation strategies likely to undermine species survival in future

New research has shown how current red squirrel conservation strategies in the UK and Ireland, that favor non-native conifer plantations, are likely to negatively impact red squirrels. The research, funded by the British Ecological Society, shows that native predators in native woodland, and not conifer plantations, are the key ingredients...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Red squirrels at risk in conifer landscapes that were supposed to protect them

Red squirrel populations are put at risk by conifer tree plantations that are intended to help boost their numbers, a study has found. Conifer plantations have long been considered an ideal habitat to support red squirrel numbers, partly because they are not favoured by their grey rivals. However, a new...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

How Can this Conifer Plantation Project Devastatingly Affect Red Squirrel Populations

Conifer plantations, which are being spread across the UK to prevent climate change and promote biodiversity, are putting one of the primary species they were supposed to safeguard in jeopardy: red squirrels. Red Squirrels. Red squirrels were thought to thrive in coniferous habitats because the food sources in such forests...
ANIMALS
BBC

Ministry of Defence joins fight for red squirrels at Kirkcudbright

The Ministry of Defence has stepped in to help red squirrels survive in southern Scotland. It hopes to encourage them to return to its Kirkcudbright Training Centre - often used as a site for infantry training with live firing. Staff from its Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) plan to put in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Most and least affordable places in Britain for first-time home buyers revealed

First-time buyers face spending at least six times their annual wages to get on the property ladder in nearly half (45%) of Britain’s local authority areas as affordability becomes more stretched.Back in 2016, just over a third (35%) of local authority areas had average house price-to-earnings ratios of six or more, according to the analysis by Nationwide Building Society.The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea is the least affordable place for those trying get on the property ladder, while East Ayrshire in Scotland remains the most affordable, Nationwide’s report found.First-time buyers face paying nearly 15 times their earnings to buy...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

PM’s study into Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge cost taxpayers £900,000

Nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by Boris Johnson which found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost £335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around £209 billion.His report concluded that the project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.In addition to the huge...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Covid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?

Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?– What is changing in Wales?From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Are some red squirrels hanging out in the wrong forests?

Current strategies to conserve red squirrels are likely to "negatively impact" the species, new research has warned. Existing schemes promote the planting of non-native conifer trees to help red squirrels survive in Northern Ireland. But the study, led by Queen's University Belfast and St Andrews University, contradicts that approach. It...
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

COVID Restrictions Eased in England

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Numerous COVID restrictions will be dropped in England because government experts believe the Omicron variant "has now peaked nationally," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. As of Jan. 27, COVID-19 passes will no longer be needed to enter large-scale events and the use of face masks in public schools will no longer be required. After that day, masks won't be mandatory in public places in England either, the Associated Press reported. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Latest Covid hotspots revealed as nearly all areas in UK record fall in cases

The latest Covid hotspots have been revealed as cases continue to drop across nearly all areas in the UK. Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,997 new cases in the seven days to 17 January – the equivalent of 1,649.7 per 100,000 people.This is down from a rate of 1,942.5 for the seven days to 10 January.Peterborough has the second highest rate, down from 1,651.3 to 1,599.5, with 3,241 new cases.South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down from 2,537.5 to 1,578.7, with 2,386 new cases.Newport has the highest rate in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
