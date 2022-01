It has been a long time since the Nottingham boys basketball team has lost back-to-back games. In fact, the last time it happened, no one had even heard of COVID-19. But the Northstars lost Tuesday night to Lawrence (they not only lost, but were completely dominated for the first time since 2019-20 as well) and came into the game against Trenton High Friday night looking to ensure that defeat did not lead to a second one in a row for the first time since December 20 and 21, 2019.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO