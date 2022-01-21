ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Patients to be moved into hotel to free up hospital beds

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486cTl_0driH0Zf00

Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.

Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.

Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.

The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.

Cath Byford, the CCG’s chief nurse, said: “This will help to speed up the passage of patients through our local hospitals so that we can make more beds available for those who need them most.”

She said NHS staff have been “working tirelessly to ensure that people get the medical help they need as quickly and as safely as possible during this time of enormous pressure on our services”.

“This innovative pilot will provide a short-term, safe, ‘home from home’ environment for people to move to from hospital when they are well enough but when they are not quite ready to go home without support,” she said.

She added that the approach has been “used successfully in other regions”.

Patients staying in the hotel will be cared for by staff from Abicare, a CQC-registered provider which has experience of delivering the service in other areas of the country.

Anne-Marie Perry, managing director of Abicare, said: “We are keen to help where we can and be flexible in our response to current challenges that exist in the system.

“We have over two years’ experience of running care hotels and we find their success depends on the co-operative collaborative approach adopted by CCGs such as Norfolk and Waveney.

“Care hotels are an excellent example of a proactive short-term solution that can be readily set up as they are needed, utilising resources that exist within the community.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stray bullet through wall killed British academic in US – Police

An English astrophysicist was killed by a stray bullet that travelled through a wall and hit him in his bed, according to US authorities. Dr Matthew Willson, 31, from Chertsey, Surrey, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head when police were called to an apartment complex in Brookhaven, Atlanta, at around 2am last Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Ben Garner insists officials must be stronger after feisty derby

Swindon head coach Ben Garner called on referees to crack down on consistent fouling after seven yellow cards were handed out in their 1-1 draw at home to Bristol Rovers. Tyreece Simpson’s curling shot from the edge of the box put Swindon in front but Sam Finley’s equaliser 10 minutes before half-time ensured the points were shared in Wiltshire.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Hotels#Ccg#Nhs Norfolk#Cqc
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota patients being turned away at hospitals

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota hospitals are being forced to turn some patients away rather than admitting them as beds fill up. The state Department of Health says Trinity Health in Minot and Sanford Health in Bismarck had no available ICU or regular inpatient beds as of Tuesday. CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck reported six available ICU and inpatient beds. The shortage is becoming critical as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to surge.
BISMARCK, ND
wvlt.tv

Small hospital helping to free ICU beds in the region

“It’s been crazy.” | Knox Co. parents find activities for kids out of school. Snow days turned into sick days for Knox County schools staff which caused schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday. Have you seen these? | Oak Ridge mystery scarves inspiring kindness. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Heart attack patients told to get lift to hospital receiving ‘unacceptable’ care, health minister admits

Patients with suspected heart attacks who have been told to get a lift to hospital are receiving unacceptable care, a health minister has admitted.Gillian Keegan has ordered an investigation into the action taken by North East ambulance service – because Omicron has hit its staff levels – even as the government ruled out further Covid restrictions.“That doesn’t sound to me like that’s an acceptable approach,” the health minister said, as she claimed more ambulance crews are in operation than ever before.“People should be able to get an ambulance if they have a heart attack and that’s why we’ve put...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Patients could wait days for a hospital bed in Southern California

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant, some Southern California hospitals are facing a bottleneck in their ability to move patients treated in the emergency room to a hospital bed, the Los Angeles Times reported Jan. 20. In certain instances, the process could take a day or...
LA MESA, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Troops to staff nursing facilities to free up hospital beds

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at skilled nursing facilities over the coming weeks in hopes of opening up more beds and relieving pressure on hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. The governor said troops are being trained as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says

The leader of Oregon’s hospital association warned on Thursday that a steady increase in Covid patients needing hospital care is pushing the state’s hospitals to a “breaking point.” Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said during an online news conference that hospitals are treating dozens of new […] The post Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Shropshire Star

Region's hospital intensive care beds dominated by unvaccinated patients

Intensive care beds across the region are dominated by unvaccinated patients according to leading health officials, who have launched a fresh booster push. A top scientist working across the West Midlands has warned that 70 per cent of Covid patients in intensive units have not been vaccinated. It comes with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy